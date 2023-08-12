Nike Air Max 90 "Just Do It" White sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike has continued to give a small resurgence to the iconic Air Max 90 running shoe. The shoe has been revealed in multiple iconic colorways in 2023, including "Blue Ghingam," "Neutral Olive," "Kiss My Airs," and more. The latest colorway on the sneaker model is the Air Max 90 "Just Do It."

The Swoosh label has massively increased the popularity of the Air Max 90 sneaker model, and the latest "Just Do It" makeover sits perfectly as a neutral and timeless color scheme. The shoe seamlessly blends activewear with streetwear while perfecting the "dad shoe" aesthetic.

The iconic Air Max technology is added for runners. The Air Max 90 "Just Do It" hasn't received an official release date from the swoosh label yet, however, Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that it will be available on Nike's official e-commerce site, SNKRS, and select retailers in the coming months of 2023.

Nike Air Max 90 "Just Do It" sneakers come clad in a triple white hue for sophisticated sneakerheads

The upcoming Nike Air Max 90 "Just Do It" sneakers come clad in a triple white hue for sophisticated sneakerheads (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh label began its journey as a running sportswear company when it launched the Moon Shoe in 1994. The shoe was for the runners, by the runners, and ever since, Nike has continued to capture their attention by launching technologically forward and innovative designs.

The Swoosh label began another innovative sneaker lineage in 1987 with the launch of the Air Max 1. The lineage has been further expanded with multiple sneakers, one of which was the Air Max 90 in 1990.

The shoe became popular among sneakerheads with its "Dad Shoe" aesthetics. The model was designed by the legendary sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield, the brain behind Michael Jordan's signature models, from the Air Jordan 3 to the Air Jordan 15. The Swoosh label introduces the Air Max 90 sneaker model:

"The 90s were a turning point in culture — art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone."

The upcoming silhouette is constructed of leather and mesh material. The upper comes clad in an all-white hue with a few iridescent touches to give a flair to the otherwise plain colorway. Despite its all-white simplicity, the shoe has been given multiple details to boost its looks.

The shoe features an iridescent finish on the mudguards, white jewel swooshes on the side profiles, and upside-down black logos on the tongue tags and the sock liners. It features "Nike Air" branding details on the heels, while the lace dubraes feature "Just Do It" titular branding. The look is finished off with a white-hued rubber sole unit.

The pair is expected to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers in the coming months for a price tag of $140. The Air Max 90 "Just Do It" colorway in 'White' will be released exclusively in women's sizes.