Nike Dunk Low Just Do It “White Iridescent” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

A fresh Nike Dunk Low "Just Do It" model clothed in White Iridescent makeup just surfaced online, showing that Beaverton's Swoosh is tirelessly working on its "Just Do It" assortment to offer more and more diversity to its followers. The Nike Dunk Low Just Do It "White Iridescent" shoes are expected to go on sale sometime this year around the holidays, even though the company has not made any formal announcements about their arrival. This happens to be reported by Sole Retriever and some other media publications.

These shoes will only be offered in women's sizing and are expected to cost $130 per pair at retail. In addition to Nike's physical shops, online retailers, and several additional retail partners, the sneakers will be sold through the SNKRS app.

Nike Dunk Low Just Do It “White Iridescent” shoes are covered in crisp white leather makeup

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via House of Heat)

Since its release in the middle of the 1980s, the Nike Dunk has undoubtedly had a significant impact on sneakers society as a whole, especially with its recent resurrection. This time, the well-liked design follows in the steps of its siblings, the Dunk Low "Iridescent" and the AF1 "Iridescent," and debuts in a brand-new "Just Do It" women's exclusive motif.

On the website for the company, it is stated that the Nike Dunks' beginnings and road to becoming a streetwear icon were as follows:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It adds:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The Nike Dunk Low Just Do It "White Iridescent" is presented in abundant hues and materials. The mudguard, eye stays, and heel counters of the upper all include white leather sections. The white iridescent leather over the toe box, side panel, Swoosh, and collar creates a stunning canvas to sparkle thanks to these solid portions.

The Nike slogan, "Just Do It," is stamped on the lace dubrae, divided among the two sneakers. Inverted branding elements in black and white are depicted on the tongue tag and heel. Last but not least, the midsole and outer sole uni of the Dunk are white.

Shoe enthusiasts are urged to watch for the forthcoming women's Nike Dunk Low Just Do It "White Iridescent" variant, slated to release around Christmas this year.

If you're concerned about missing out on launching these unique sneakers, download the SNKRS app or register on the company's official website to receive push notifications when they go on sale.

Along with the aforementioned "White Iridescent" Nike Dunk Low, the Nike Swoosh added several sneaker models to its Just Do It category earlier this year, such as the Air Force 1 and Air Max 90, more Dunk Low iterations, and the Air Max Scorpion. Additionally, these sneakers will be sold through the SNRKS app, in-store and online Nike shops, and various other affiliated merchants.