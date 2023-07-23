Nike Dunk Low Just Do it "Iridescent" shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike Dunk Low is the one sneaker category with which the Swoosh company never considers compromising when it comes to inventing novel colors or patterns. The shoe creator even tries out many different materials to develop fresh Dunk Low versions that are a radical departure from its typical leather build. The newest Nike Dunk Low model will be a boost to the company's "Just Do It" line and will have an iridescent finish.

The shoe business has not stated when the Nike Dunk Low Just Do It "Iridescent" variant will be available. These sneakers, according to Sneaker Bar Detroit and other media outlets, will be launched later in 2023. Dunkheads and other curious readers who wish to get their hands on these sneakers can do so via Nike's physical and online stores, as well as the SNKRS app and different affiliate stores.

Nike Dunk Low Just Do it "Iridescent" shoes come complete with velvety inners

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Dunk Low Just Do It shoes (Image via Nike)

Designed initially for playing basketball, the appearance and minimal design of the shoe has found popularity in a variety of other Swoosh segments, including skate and lifestyle. The beginnings and development of the iconic Nike Dunk shoe are laid out on the brand's website as follows:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It further reads:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The latest edition of the Nike Dunk Low "Just Do It" adds a new iridescent style to the lineup, giving it a new depth in the impending Nike brand's "Just Do It" collection.

This Dunk Low is similar to the two separate women's Air Force 1 models. However, it is distinguished by a dark, black iridescent sheen that creates an enticing, glossy appearance suggestive of oil on water.

The design composition of the Dunk Low comprises of a multi-colored top contrasted with pure black and white, generating a stunning visual contrast that pulls the attention. Plush black velvet fills the interior of the footwear, offering a luxurious and plush sensation for the person who wears it, and further boosts the cushioning and elegance of the shoe.

However, it is the delicate embellishments that actually distinguish this shoe. The lace dubrae is emblazoned with the graffiti-style "JUST DO IT," mirroring the collection's moniker while offering an urban edgy vibe. The reversed Nike logo on the nylon tongue flap and the heel tab are an instance of daring inventiveness that flips the tradition of placing logos on its head.

Sneakerheads are advised to keep a watch for the upcoming Nike Dunk Low Just Do It "Iridescent" rendition, which is set to release later this year.

Fans who are anxious about losing out on the debut of this quirky yet elegant sneakers need to download the SNKRS app and enroll on the manufacturer's site to get immediate updates whenever the pair becomes accessible.