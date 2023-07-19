Nike Air Force 1 Low "Waterproof" sneaker pack: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Beaverton's activewear titan recently unveiled the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Waterproof" sneaker pack to serve for Fall 2023, adding to Bruce Kilgore's renowned 1982 basketball shoe's catalog.

The Air Force 1 Low Waterproof has so far been seen in two colorways: an elegant "Triple Black" and a vibrant "University Gold" iterations that are sure to get the attention of sneakerheads. Both embody the ideal balance of utility and design, providing wearers with a new way to tackle the autumn weather.

Although there is no official word on when the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Waterproof" footwear pack will be released, early Sneaker Bar Detroit rumors indicate that these low-top sneakers will be available later in 2023.

Those interested in these colorways can find them via Nike's physical and online shops, as well as select retail partners. Readers who are interested in these shoes will have to wait till the official release date is announced.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Waterproof" sneaker pack offers two colorways Black and University Gold

Swoosh has kept its ardent fans on their toes by presenting notable products within the first half of 2023. The company has a reputation for iconic sneakers including the Air Max 1, Dunks, Air Jordans, and Air Force 1. The classic AF 1 is an increasingly prevalent option in the footwear business, and the Swoosh label continues to profit from it. According to reports, the "Waterproof" Air Force 1 Low is the most recent addition.

The evolution of the Nike Air Force 1 is underlined on the company's website as,

"Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond."

It continues:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The textured leather structure on the mostly black design exudes a sophisticated as well as modern appeal. The tongues are composed of nylon ripstop material that feature the "Waterproof" details boldly. The contours of the side Swooshes and "Nike Air" emblems on the heels are also embossed, giving subtle yet noticeable touches. The whole design is finished with an entirely black AF1 rubber sole for a clean finish.

This variant of the Nike Air Force 1 Low, like its black sibling, features a low number of seams. The shoe is primarily fashioned with University Gold and is composed mainly of tumbled leather. The tongues are composed of nylon ripstop material and have the "Waterproof" marking.

The shape of the side Swooshes and "Nike Air" logo on the heels are likewise embossed. Black tongue labels and insole logo complete the look, which is set on a sturdy University Gold AF1 rubber sole.

Keep an eye out for the future Nike Air Force 1 Low "Waterproof" variations, which will be released in the coming weeks of 2023. You may simply download the SNKRS app or visit the brand's official website to receive timely alerts when these pairs becomes available.