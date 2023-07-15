Nike Air Max Scorpion "Pink Star" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Over the last few years, the Nike Air Max Scorpion shoe variant has proved the brand's capacity for creativity under challenging circumstances. The sneaker model, which was created exclusively during the COVID-19 epidemic, shows the biggest visible Air Max unit to date. Moreover, the flyknit construction on top adds to the Air Max line's legacy and technological advances.

Since the model's debut in 2022, the silhouette has been offered in various colorways. This year, the Air Max Scorpion has received a hot pink revamp in time for the July 21 release of Greta Grewig's Barbie movie. As such, the Air Max Scorpion "Pink Star" model has now debuted online as yet another update to the brand's catalog.

Although no formal announcement has been made, Sneaker News anticipates that the fresh "Pink Star" sneakers will be available later this year. Nike fans and purchasers interested in these sneakers can purchase them at the brand's offline as well as online stores, the SNKRS app, and certain associate retail stores. The pricing of these shoes will be set at $250 a pair.

Nike Air Max Scorpion "Pink Star" shoes appears to be influenced by the Barbie movie

Here's a detailed look at the sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

The Nike Air Max Scorpion footwear arrived in the latter half of 2022. The brand has already offered the "Black Crimson" and "Just Do It" variants of the design earlier this year, and it will now be followed by a "Pink Star" rendition.

The sophisticated sneaker style of the Air Max series is described as follows on the shoe firm's newsroom:

“As a complete package, the Air Max Scorpion's airbag system takes sensorial design to new heights by providing a piston-like effect through strategically determined, point-loaded contact points between the foot and the airbag.”

According to the shoe company, the sneaker model has cutting-edge Flyknit chenille uppers, with short fibers added to provide a smooth texture.

“The new Air system is balanced by a first-of-its-kind Flyknit chenille upper in which short fibers are held perpendicularly in place by two twisted vertical core yarns to form a soft pile texture.”

Nike is preparing to introduce the next Air Max Scorpion edition in a blend of bold aesthetics and groundbreaking engineering with a powerful all-pink design. As such, the upcoming "Pink Star" variant features a stunning hot pink underfoot, gradually transitioning to gentler hues above with a chambray effect. In addition, the upper's reinforcements are in the same subtle tone, adding to the shoe's pink-dominated design.

The woven mesh upper continues the pastel pink theme, changing from a Flyknit structure to a soft and hairy construction near the ankle - adding a surprising texture aspect that truly distinguishes this shoe.

The white laces, which echo the velvety touch of the ankle region as well as add contrast to the entire pink pattern, are also remarkable. On the other hand, the black signature Swoosh weaving becomes a major attraction, providing a punch of contrast and underlining Nike's legendary trademark.

Besdies that, the shoe also has two unique design elements, with notably customized two-star designs at the ankle and customized Nike lettering on the tongue flap. These characteristics come together on the particular graphic insole, which adds a distinctive element of flair to the sneaker and completes the overall look.

Sneaker enthusiasts should keep a watch out for the Nike Air Max Scorpion "Pink Star" colorway, which will be launched later in 2023.