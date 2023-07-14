Stussy x Nike Air Flight 89 Low shoes: Everything we know so far

Stussy and Nike's cooperation has resulted in some of the most famous sneaker partnerships over the last two decades, solidifying their longstanding relationship in the streetwear and footwear industry. Following their most recent collaboration — a trio of eye-catching Nike Vandal High hues — the dynamic team is back in the limelight with the forthcoming Stussy x Nike Air Flight 89 Low sneaker lineup.

Although there has been no formal announcement from the collaborating labels about the expected arrival of Stussy's Air Flight 89 Low sneaker collection, Sole Retriever indicates that these shoes will be available this year around Christmas.

This lineup's three colorways will be offered for $160 for each pair. They will be accessible via Nike and Stussy's online as well as offline stores, in addition to the SNKRS app and a range of other retail partners.

Stussy x Nike Air Flight 89 footwear pack will offer three interesting colorways

Stussy and Nike represent two of the most significant players in street style and activewear scenes. Moreover, they've been working together on shoes since 2000, producing some of the most liked as well as innovative debuts of all time.

The inaugural Stussy x Nike collaboration was the Air Huarache LE, which was only available at the Stussy London store in 2000. This was promptly followed by the Dunk High release in 2001.

Subsequently, in 2003, the two businesses commemorated the Huarache Light's tenth anniversary with two vibrant hues. Following this, the SB Dunk Low "Cherry," which was inspired by Neapolitan ice cream, was put out in 2005 by the Swoosh label and Stussy.

A year later, they debuted the World Tour collection, including sneaker models like Trainer Dunk Lows, Free Trail 5.0s, and Dunk Highs. Back in 2008, they also introduced the "Boneyards" set, which contained Blazers and Terminators. Following this, they worked on the All Court Mid Supreme that came in 2010. They teamed again in 2015 on the Air Max 95 "Loyal Blue."

Fast forward to 2023, the two reputed labels are once again getting along for their fresh take on the Swoosh's Air Flight 89 silhouette, after releasing their joint Vandal shoe earlier this year. This collaborative endeavor, set to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the Air Flight 89 in 2024, pays homage to the iconic shape and shares the same sole unit as the legendary Air Jordan 4.

The release date, shortly before the 35th milestone, demonstrates Swoosh's smart choice to capitalize on Stussy's aptitude for revival. As such, this has ignited renewed interest in the classic model.

Stussy's take on the Air Flight 89 Low will be available in three distinct colorways: stylish "Black White," austere "White Pecan," and striking "White Habanero Red." The snakeskin accent on the top is a notable addition to this collab and based on early peeks. Nevertheless, it remains to be explored whether or not this design will be featured throughout all three hues.

Keep an eye out for the Stussy x Nike Air Flight 95 sneaker collection, which will be available during the 2023 holiday season. Those interested in purchasing these shoes can sign up on Swoosh's official website and use the SNKRS app to receive instant alerts when this lineup becomes accessible.

