Nike Air Max Scorpion "Black Crimson" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Swoosh brand unveiled its all-new Nike Air Max Scorpion shoes in the second half of 2022. Following the release of several hues of the design last year, the Swoosh recently released the "Hiking" and "Just Do It" versions, which will now be followed by a "Black Crimson" edition in 2023.

Although the new colorway appears to be comparable to the "Bred" colorway, the sole unit of the "Black Crimson" sneakers distinguishes itself.

The Air Max Scorpion "Black Crimson" is expected to be released in later this year. The retail price for each pair of these two-toned trainers will be $170. The shoe will be sold at select Nike retail locations as well as online at nike.com.

Nike Air Max Scorpion “Black Crimson” shoes are complete with translucent sole units

Nike has a reputation for its inventive and esteemed Air Max range, which has, for decades, pushed the frontiers of sneaker innovation and technological advancement. The Air Max Scorpion, which premiered in late 2022 and has been catching headlines with its cutting-edge and intriguing form, is the newest addition to the family.

The Air Max Scorpion "Black Crimson" makes up one of the model's most interesting colorways, with a subtle black and crimson color pattern that contrasts with the hefty sole unit. The outer layer is composed of Flyknit chenille material, which provides a soft and snug feel while remaining flexible and breathable. The Flyknit has practical Flywire cables for assistance and sturdiness, as well as sewn Swooshes on the sides for style.

The design of the advanced sneaker model of the Air Max family is explained on the shoe company’s newsfeed as:

“As a complete package, the Air Max Scorpion's airbag system takes sensorial design to new heights by providing a piston-like effect through strategically determined, point-loaded contact points between the foot and the airbag.”

The Nike Air Max Scorpion also has cutting-edge Flyknit uppers, in accordance to the shoe brand.

“The new Air system is balanced by a first-of-its-kind Flyknit chenille upper in which short fibers are held perpendicularly in place by two twisted vertical core yarns to form a soft pile texture.”

The solitary unit of the Nike Air Max Scorpion is the most distinguishing element, showcasing a novel idea of "point-loaded" Air tech. This means the Air padding adjusts to the form as well as pressure of each stride, resulting in a dynamic and pleasant ride. The outsole of the sole unit also contains a randomized design pattern that promotes adhesion on a variety of surfaces.

Nike's commitment to the future of convenience, as well as its dedication to sustainability, are symbolized by the Nike Air Max Scorpion. The shoe has a minimum of 20% recycled material by weight, lowering its environmental effect. The circularity pattern of the Swoosh mark is embossed on the inner soles of these trainers to further emphasize its environmental efforts.

Keep a watchful eye out for the planned Nike Air Max Scorpion “Black Crimson” sneakers that will be available later in 2023. for those who are determined to buy these pairs, you can either sign up on the shoe company’s website or download its SNKRS app for timely alerts on the new iteration.

