Nike Air Max 1 “Pink Mint Foam” shoes: Everything we know so far 

The Oregon-based athletic wear giant has been making great strides to broaden its offerings to include women and children, and the Nike Air Max 1 "Pink Mint Foam" is the latest addition to this effort, and it will be available solely in Grade school sizing selections. These shoes are also employed with white and sail tones, alongside the eponymous Pink and Mint Foam hues.

The Nike Air Max 1 “Pink Mint Foam” iteration is expected to enter the footwear world in the coming days of 2023. Although the exact release date and price are being kept under wraps for the time being, these shoes will be sold at Nike stores, Nike.com, the SNKRS app, and a number of additional retail partners.

Nike Air Max 1 “Pink Mint Foam” shoes are nicely combined with sail and white hues all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike's classics have lately been dressed in pink, including everything from the Dunk Low to the Air More Uptempo. In addition, the floral "Pink Mint Foam" coloring of the Air Max 1's newest kids' exclusive edition is a nod to summer.

The athletic firm provides the following facts on the origins as well as formative years of the esteemed Nike Air Max 1 silhouette:

“Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

This Nike Air Max 1 will debut in GS sizes, with color blocking evocative of the original silhouette. Instead of greys or reds, the leathers here are dressed in either a sail or a subtle pink, which complements the much brighter pastels that highlight details like the outsole.

To begin with, the toe boxes of these shoes are covered in white underlays. These white elements are surrounded by soft pink premium nubuck panels that form the mudguards of the pair. Similar, soft pink nubuck panels are employed for the characteristic side swooshes that perfectly offer a contrast finish to the sail underlays, forming the eyelets of the sneakers.

The tongue flaps are composed of crisp white textiles that are comparable to the inner linings of these shoes. They are adorned with mint foam tongue tags, which are stamped with dark teal-colored Nike swoosh branding accents. The insoles made using similar mint foam colors are printed with similar dark teal tones.

Here's a closer look at the heel areas of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

Moving on, the back heel counters are made half-and-half with sail and soft pink nubuck elements. The heel counters are embellished with embroidered Nike Air swoosh logo in brighter pink tones.

Rounding off the pair are the clean white midsoles that are complete with highly recommended full-length Air units. These midsoles are glued to mint foam-hued outer sole units.

Be on the lookout for the planned Nike Air Max 1 GS “Pink Mint Foam” shoes that will be dropped in the coming weeks of 2023. Interested readers who are sure to add the aforementioned pairs to their wardrobe can quickly sign up on Swoosh’s e-commerce website or get the brand’s SNKRS app for timely updates on the official release date and pricing details.

