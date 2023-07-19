Nike Air Force 1 Low Just Do It "Iridescent" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Swoosh label is ready to welcome another new hue of its Nike Air Force 1 shoe into its "Just Do It" collection. The brand covered the silhouette in "Iridescent" leather overlays for the latest makeup.

Although there is no official word on when the Nike Air Force 1 Just Do It "Iridescent" colorway will release, early reports from sneaker media outlets like Sole Retriever suggest they will be dropped sometime in the next few weeks of 2023.

These shoes will be offered in women's sizing options with a retail price tag of $130 for each pair. Nike fans and other curious buyers can visit Nike's online and in-store locations, the SNKRS app, and a few other linked retail merchants to buy these pairs following their launch.

Nike Air Force 1 Low Just Do It "Iridescent" shoes are covered in iridescent leather overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via House of Heat)

Nike's "Just Do It" campaign continues to grow and motivate, and the most recent edition of their iconic Air Force 1 Low is indicative of that. This time, the attention is on a striking, fresh look that combines a shiny, iridescent top with sharp white and black distinctions, producing an eye-catching appearance as lively as the wearers of the shoes.

The origins and progression of the iconic Nike Air Force 1 silhouette are underlined on Swoosh's webpage:

"Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond."

Take a closer look at the tongue areas of the shoes (Image via Nike)

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied,” it continues.

At its heart, this AF1 variation is a synthesis of both old and new. It follows in the footsteps of the last launch, with the humorous tweak of an upside-down logo and once more embracing the iridescent "Just Do It" dubraes.

The upper part of the shoe, however, is what actually distinguishes it. The entire surface has a metallic copper-to-green iridescent surface that reflects light and changes color in an almost hypnotic dance.

While the color-shifting top is undeniably the star, the Nike brand has also included high-contrast details that add to the shoe's appeal. The iconic Swoosh emblem is rendered in stark white, creating a stunning contrast with the iridescence. Black details on the tongue flaps, lace sets, liners, and heel reinforcements add to the contrast, giving the design a striking, edgy look.

Here's a detailed look at the heels (Image via Nike)

Keep a watch out for the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low Just Do It "Iridescent" hue, which will be available in the fall of 2023. To receive alerts right away when these pairs become available, head over to the SNKRS app or visit the company's official website.

In addition to the aforementioned "Iridescent" Nike Air Force 1, the Swoosh added more sneaker styles to its Just Do It collection earlier this year, including the Air Max 90 and another Air Force 1, Dunk Low, and Air Max Scorpion. These sneakers will also be offered through Nike's offline and online stores, the SNRKS app, and a slew of other associated sellers.