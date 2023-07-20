Barbie x Nike Dunk Low shoes: Everything we know so far

Barbie lovers all over the world may celebrate as the upcoming Barbie movie, featuring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, will be released on July 21. To add more enthusiasm, Nike Sportswear recently unveiled their newest Dunk Low, designed specifically for Barbie fans. The images of these themed Dunk Lows were shared by popular Nike and Jordan Brand insider @zsneakerheadz.

These shoes were beautifully dressed in the movie's hot pink color scheme, which is accentuated with the bejeweled accessories on top. Although there is no official news on when the Barbie x Nike Dunk Low shoes will be released, early Sneaker Bar Detroit speculation suggests that these low-top shoes are expected to become accessible later in 2023. The pairs will potentially drop in women's exclusive sizes with a retail price tag of $125.

These colors are available through Nike's physical and online stores, as well as selected partner stores. Readers interested in these shoes must wait until the official launch date is revealed.

Barbie x Nike Dunk Low shoes are bejeweled with exquisite lace accessory

The Dunk sneaker originated under the Swoosh company in 1985 and was built for hardwood courts by famous designer and expert Peter Moore. Ever since its induction into the brand's catalog, the silhouette has remained one of the most desirable and popular sneaker designs.

Originally designed for the basketball court, the shape of the silhouette has found acceptance in many other Swoosh categories, including skating and lifestyle. The origins and evolution of the staple Nike Dunk shoe are mentioned on the brand's webpage as,

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Although there is nothing official about the Nike-Barbie association, the timing couldn't be better. The newly surfaced Nike Dunk Low will be entirely covered in a Pink Foam/Pale Vanilla-Black-Lotus Pink color palette. Pink patent leather embellishments appear on the mudguard and eyestays, as well as the rear heel counters. In addition to this, the premium suede can be seen on the toe box, quarter panel, and midfoot.

A dazzling "N" logo sits atop a vintage-style lace set, with Nike lettering inside two stars on the suede tongue flaps. The quarter panel has a star pattern that adds to its appeal. The Swoosh is sparkly and sits beneath the pink Nike stitching on the heel tab.

A sail midsole along with a semi-translucent, partially recycled outer sole unit in pink with stars round out the design. The complete presentation complements the shoe's motif, which is presented in a pink box featuring a star design on the lid.

Sneakerheads should look out for the exquisitely designed Nike Dunk Low "Barbie" colorway, which is expected to release later this year.

Fans who are anxious about missing out on the launch of this fashionable pair should download the SNKRS app or join the company's site to receive alerts promptly when these sneakers become available.