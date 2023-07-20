Nike Dunk Low "Ultraman" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

As part of their Summer 2024 sneaker lineup, Nike Sportswear intends to return the highly coveted "Ultraman" Nike Dunk Low in Grey and Red, as reported by Complex. Despite having no official ties to the popular Japanese superhero from the 1960s or the series in general, this shoe got its nickname because of its color scheme.

This version of the Nike Dunk Low stays true to its original 1999 debut as a component of the Japan-exclusive CO.JP collection.

Although the Oregon’s activewear label has made no official announcement about the release date of the Nike Dunk Low “Ultraman” rendition, these sneakers will arrive early next year. Those interested in buying these low-tops can locate them on the online as well as offline stores of Nike, the SNRKS app, and a slew of other connected retail shops. They will be marked with a fixed price tag of $125 per pair.

Nike Dunk Low "Ultraman" shoes are inspired by the Japanese superhero

The Beaverton’s Swoosh label always lays special attention to its most popular silhouettes, one of which is Nike Dunk Low. The model, which was first introduced back in 1985, has now become a household name. Therefore, Nike not only keeps offering fresh colorways of this shoe model, but also bring back its popular releases from the past.

The roots and advancement of the Nike Dunks is underlined on the Swoosh page as follows:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

This iteration is wrapped up in a Varsity Red/Silver color palette. The legendary Japanese superhero franchise that dates back to the 1960s gave rise to the moniker "Ultraman" for the Dunk Low "Ultraman" variant.

This Dunk flawlessly replicates the red and grey suit worn by one of the franchise's key protagonists.

This version of the footwear stays loyal to the initial colorway in spirit, distinguishing it from its 2011 vintage-style reinterpretation. Red underlays are contrasted by grey leather across the mudguard, eyestays, and heel.

The Swoosh insignia as well as heel tab are embellished. The tongue is completely covered in a striking scarlet material that stands out against the grey lace set.

A clean white midsole and a gray outer sole unit, which adhere to the original design, complete the appearance.

Be on the lookout for the rereleasing Nike Dunk Low “Ultraman” sneakers that will be purchasable in the following year. Dunkheads as well as other Nike fans can sign up on the shoe company’s official website or get the SNKRS app to keep yourself posted on the confirmed launch dates and more details of the stated Dunk Low variant.

In addition to the aforementioned “Ultraman,” the Swoosh is also planning to add more popular Dunk Low colorways in the 2024 roster of the silhouette, including “Brazil” and “Plum” colorways. The news of their restock recently surfaced online. Both these iterations are similarly priced at $115 per pair. They will also be offered by the Nike’s online and physical outlets as well as the SNKRS app.