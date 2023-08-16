5 best BTS J-Hope's luxury fashion moments

J-Hope, mostly known for his marvelous rap, has been loved by the fans for his styling statement too. The idol has not only solidified its position as a key figure within the BTS army. Still, it has also showcased a remarkable level of creativity, contributing to the emergence of cutting-edge and top-tier styling trends.

The rapper has been spotted with various looks, whether red carpet or at the airport. The evolution of his fashion took pace from the beginning as he kept experimenting with his look.

Moreover, implementing his nickname Hobi, the trend of 'Hobicore' enchanted his fans, which is the amalgamation of Hobi and Kidcore. Every time, the rapper tries to add accessories that complement his look. Whether it is a sling or a transparent tote bag, J-Hope never fails to surprise his fans.

Evaluating his looks, here are the 5 best fashion moments of J-Hope.

J-Hope's unique airport look makes his fans awestruck whereas his red-carpet dapper suit creates the buzz

1) Street ware of Fear of God

The 'Permission to Dance' poster of BTS shows their love for the brand Fear of God, where RM and Suga are frequently seen in this street staple luxury brand's clothing. However, J-Hope also joined them with his penchant to splurge on premium fashion.

Mostly famous as a street or casual wear, Fear of God adorned the K-pop singer in a polar fleece vest and shorts. He was spotted with the "Human-made" tee shirt from the same brand on the street, underneath the vest, and he paired it with a backless leather.

J-Hope in Fear of God's cloth ( Image via Instagram/ Jhopefashion)

As Fear of God, a Los Angeles brand by Jerry Lorenzo believes in the amalgamation of heritage and casual mode in clothing which suits the nature of J-Hope and his adoption of this brand looks like an alignment between them.

2) Dapper Suit from Louis Vuitton

As Louis Vuitton's home ambassador, J-Hope always takes every chance to flaunt the brand. In Jingle Ball 2021, the rapper was seen in LV's denim coat which carries classic features with a quirky touch.

This LV monogram color-blocked jacket has several panels specified by different colors from the palates. The combination of Dark Orange, Navy Blue, and Tan hues, the coat has whip stitches.

J-Hope in Louis Vuitton ( Image via K popping)

To add the funky flavor, J-Hope added red framed Zillionaires sunglasses and accessories. He paired the coat with a navy blue chino from the same brand, duck pendant necklace, and an LV monogram belt.

3)Airport look from Dior

Wearing different brands and creating several fashion looks, J-Hopes seems a proficient stylist. Among all his fashion moments, the airport looks demand extra attention, and this has several reasons. Hobi attended the MAMA Awards 2022 as a solo singer for the first time, and His casual outfit from Dior is one of them.

The rapper was seen in grey loose-fit, low-rise sweat pants with sky-blue shorts underneath embedded with the brand's logo. He tucked the dark-hued tee shirt and paired it with a brown blazer. Covering the face with a mask and adding a light brown beanie, the star mingles the casual fashion into a dapper suit.

Adding a suit with sweatpants, this style icon has set a new style niche for his fans. Adopting accessories like handbags or rings, J-Hope's styling tone intends to be a unisex fashion category.

4) Magazine shoot in Saint Laurent

With glass skin and an elegant suit, Hobi posed for W Korea magazine in 2022, and Twitter got stormed by his fans. In the August issue of the magazine about breast cancer, the star was the face of the campaign "Love your W".

J slays in W magazine shoot ( image via Mmscene)

When Twitter got overwhelmed with Hoseok's magazine shoot, the star got the creative touches from several proficient fashion professionals. He wore the black suit by Anthony Vaccarello from Saint Laurent House, and Youngjin Kim's styling touch guided him.

Under the strict direction of Shin Kim, Mok Jungwook captured the rapper's poses. When the star love to amalgamate all the formal and street fashion together, this dapper look with slightly kohled eyes displays a great fashion moment for the K-pop rapper.

5) The MAMA Awards in Saint Laurent

Walking on the MAMA red carpet in a black suit, the star displays his penchant for a classic look. At the MAMA Awards 2021, the K-pop rapper attended as a solo singer for his debut album Jack in the Box in the black suit of Saint Laurent.

The star dressed in a cowl neck black pullover shirt and layered it with a double breast tuxedo suit. He paired the suit with grain de poudre tuxedo trousers which had slight grey disruption on the lateral part.

This cross-body shirt was fully tucked, and a tiny rhinestone broach on the suit collar enhanced his look. J-Hope's black suit made him look more elegant on the red carpet.

No matter what is the occasion, Hobi never fails to awestruck his fans with his creative fashion statement. This article captured some of them.