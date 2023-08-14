Social Status x Nike Mac Attack “Social Currency” sneakers: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

A new colourway named 'Social Currency' from the Social Status and Nike Mac Attack collaboration is set to launch in August. After a hiatus, this retro model is finally here with slight twists in tincture and enough boldness in its features.

Nike Mac Attack came to the sneaker world as a tribute to John McEnroe's unbeatable and fierce sporting spirit. Collaborating with social status, the America - based boutique Nike wants to infuse fashion aesthetics into sporty footwear.

Since its inception in 1984, the sneaker has stood out among contemporary tennis sneakers. However, during the hiatus, the tennis player, John McEnroe, was not seen in the Mac Attack, which provides an insight into the broken deal between these two.

With the re-launch of the retro OG model in several colourways along with a boutique collaboration, Nike knitted a long-term strategy. The sneaker is about to launch on August 25 with a price tag of $140.

Nike started a long-term campaign to bring back the Mac Attack

The original Mac Attack sneaker was launched in 1984 to survive on the Tennis court, and its advanced features with lightweight feeling got a huge exposure among sneakerheads.

Thanks to its innovative materials, the sneaker was durable enough to withstand the tennis court. Inspired by the Tennis rock star John McEnroe, Nike aligns the sneaker's features with his characteristics.

McEnroe is often known for his foul language during the match, and his furious traits present him as a prowess athlete. Syncing with him, the sneaker was designed with innovative features in the cutting-edge structure.

However, the player was barely seen in the same sneaker after the collaboration ended until McEnroe showed up in a Mac attack at Rolland Garros, recently. Also, in 2021, Lebron and Travis Scott appeared to the public in the same, which provided a glimpse of the relaunching event.

Probably, the Beaverthon-based brand tried to gauge people's responses to the return of the blockbuster sneaker line, which was confirmed by McEnroe's recent appearance.

More details on the Nike x Social Status sneaker " Social currency"

Resembling " Silver Lining ", the social currency colourways got several twists with its tincture makeover. While retaining its classic features and structure, the sneaker now boasts gum bottoms and a pre-aged midsole, creating a distinctive vintage appeal. The addition of tearaway materials on the swoosh and heel counter enhances its design and embodies the player's fearless attitude and daring style.

The twist comes on the tincture where the pine green satin swoosh and the ankle tab got an underneath orange hue. The vibrant orange hue in tearaway material got the exposure and the lace in the same hue creates a great color blending pattern.

The Social Status, headquartered in Charlotte, is a creative boutique that believes in consistent learning and enhancing aesthetics. Starting in 2005, the boutique has flared in several locations. Understanding the current trends, Social status keeps on experimenting with clothes, footwear, and many more.

The boutique follows some strict philosophies where failure is important to grow and through the trial and error method, the brand has crossed several paths and enriched itself. The collaboration with Nike for Mac Attack is slated to drop at least three colourways. The silver lining is the first one in this series and after the green tincture, a black colourway from the same series is highly slated.

From August 25, the sneaker will be available for $140. However, the availability is not very clear by the brands but taking the example of "Silver Lining", the Social Status might conduct a registration procedure and for that, the sneakerheads need to stick on their website.