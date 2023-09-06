“Baby wanted to witness the greatness”: Beyoncé's Renaissance concert attendee goes into labor mid-show, leaves the internet frenzied

As Queen Bey, aka Beyoncé, is doing her Renaissance tour, several fans and celebrities are attending it and sharing their happiness online after witnessing the show. Amidst this, a fan named Sarah Francis Jones, who attended Beyoncé's birthday show in Los Angeles on September 4, 2023, shared a video online where she was seen going into labor during Queen Bey's recent show.

In the viral video, Sarah Francis Jones wrote:

"We thought it was just Braxton hicks or gas turns out we were having a whole baby at Beyonce's bday show."

As she shared the video on Instagram, it quickly went viral, and several social media users reacted to it. One Instagram user, @biasvision, reacted to the video of Sarah going into labor during Beyoncé's Renaissance tour show by saying, "Baby wanted to witness the greatness."

Social media users react to the post of Beyoncé's fan going to the labor mid-show

As social media came across the post of the Beyoncé fan going to labor mid-Renaissance tour show, they started sharing their excitement. Several internet users commented on the viral video and said they would want their baby to deliver during this, too. Others said the baby is super lucky, and the parents are too.

It is worth noting that Sarah's post has garnered more than 58k views within hours of sharing it.

The Renaissance Tour started in May and is set to conclude in October

Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour began on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden, and the last show of this tour will take place at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas on October 1. It is worth noting that this tour is Queen Bey's first solo show after the Formation World Tour in 2016.

Here is the calendar of the upcoming Queen Bey's Renaissance tour:

September 11: Vancouver, BC, Canada

September 14: Seattle, WA

September 21: Arlington, TX

September 23: Houston, TX

September 24: Houston, TX

September 27: New Orleans, LA

October 1: Kansas City, MO

The original tickets of the shows are available on TicketMaster. However, only a limited number of tickets are available for the shows. Moreover, the prices of these tickets vary on the location and timings. Other than this, the prices range from $120 to $280 per ticket.

So far, several celebrities like Salma Hayek, Ariana Grande, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, Jessica Alba, and Pedro Pascal have attended Queen Bey's show. Some celebrities also shared social media posts about attending the tour and said they had an amazing experience.