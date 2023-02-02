"Get it together!": Hilarious Ticketmaster memes trend in wake of Beyonce Renaissance World Tour announcement

The Bey Hives (fans of Beyoncé) started threatening Ticketmaster after the singer announced her world tour for her seventh studio album, Renaissance. Queen B confirmed the tour on Wednesday, February 1.

Fans are hoping that the company doesn’t mishandle the ticket rollout for Beyoncé’s concerts as it did for Taylor Swift’s 2023 Eras Tour. As such, fans took to Twitter to wage their war on the American ticket sales company.

One person @ladywhotravels_ wrote:

“ticketmaster better get it together because the beyhive does not play at ALL”

Beyoncé, 41, will kick off the North American leg on July 8 in Toronto, with subsequent stops in US cities including Chicago, New York City, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, New Orleans, Nashville, and Philadelphia, among others. As per her website, the tour will end in September.

Beyoncé announced the upcoming tour on her Instagram as well. Renaissance has also been nominated for the Grammys in the album of the year category.

Bey Hives go into a frenzy with Ticketmaster memes

Though fans have been eagerly waiting for the tour, they are also bracing themselves for another Ticketmaster disaster. Prior to this, in mid-November, when Taylor Swift announced her 2023 tour and fans tried purchasing pre-sale tickets for some dates, the site was overloaded.

The demand for tickets was so high that the company canceled the public sale of Swift’s concert tickets, which didn't go down well with the singer and her fans.

The ticket sales company has received backlash from too many fans because it holds too much power, effectively blocking artists and fans from selling or buying tickets through a competitor.

Ticketmaster's official Twitter account made a post about Beyoncé's world tour. It said:

"Register for Verified Fan for the chance to buy tickets in North America. Registration windows vary by city, so see which registration group your show falls under and get more info..."

Ticketmaster @Ticketmaster



Netizens mentioned Ticketmaster on Twitter and threatened that it better have its servers ready when the sellout starts. They also complained about the site's ridiculous criteria for verified Twitter profiles.

Some made memes that Twitter bot profiles will buy all the tickets, and real fans will be left with nothing to attend the concerts.

Some wrote that they doubted they would get a code from the site even after going through the registration process step-by-step. A few users complained that the site was not allowing them to add their phone numbers even after trying from different browsers and devices.

There was also a complaint that the site did not show anything about an upcoming tour. One user said Ticketmaster waitlisted them for Taylor Swift's concert tickets but never got back to them with the code.

They called the company out on its "catastrophic failure" with Swift's tickets, and even after that it is following the same "verified fan" presale for Beyonce's concert tickets as well.

This will be Beyonce’s first world tour since her and Jay-Z’s 2018 co-headlining stadium tour of “On the Run II”.

Renaissance swiftly reached No.1 on Billboard 200 after its release. It marked Beyonce’s seventh studio album to top the album chart. Earlier in October 2022, the singer hinted at an upcoming world tour during the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala.

