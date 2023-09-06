Beyoncé 42nd birthday concert: A complete list of celebrities that attended Renaissance Tour stop at SoFi Stadium

Beyoncé celebrated her 42nd birthday with a concert at the Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on September 4, 2023. The concert, part of the singer's ongoing Renassaince World Tour, was a major success, with multiple celebrities making an appearance.

Among the celebrities who performed at the event were Kendrick Lamar, who joined the singer for a performance of America Has a Problem, as well as Zendaya, Tom Holland, Chris Rock, Adele, and many more.

The singer acknowledged her birthday with a speech during the show, stating that she was grateful to her fans and everyone else who had helped her make it so far as a person and singer:

"My heart is full. My soul is full. I’m so thankful, I’m trying not to cry,I’m thankful to be alive. I’m thankful to be on stage. I’m thankful to look out and see your faces. I’m thankful to be able to provide a safe space for all of y’all."

The singer continued, expressing her gratitude for the presence of music in her life:

"I’m thankful for music, for the ability to heal myself through music which then heals all of you. I’m thankful for every tear, for every year."

Beyoncé thanks her husband and others at birthday concert

The singer elaborated on the people she was thankful for in her life, including close family, colleagues, and her idols:

"I’m thankful for my children I’m thankful for my husband. I’m thankful for all the sh*t we’ve been through. I’m thankful for my beautiful father, who is here tonight… I’m thankful for my mother, my beautiful queen… I’m thankful for Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, La Toya, LaTavia Roberson"

Beyoncé then thanked her fans once again, stating:

“I’m thankful for all of you guys who have been with me since 1997. I’m thankful for every flaw, every stretch mark, every fupa… I thank you that I’m here at f***ing 42. I’m thankful for joy, and I thank you God"

The complete list of celebrities who were present at Beyoncé's performance on her birthday at the Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, can be found below:

Zendaya

Tom Holland

Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber

Chris Rock

Adele

Lizzo

Katy Perry

Kate Hudson

Normani

Brandy

Kim Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian

Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner

Diana Ross

Kendrick Lamar

The birthday celebrations continued after the speech by Beyoncé, with Diana Ross taking to the stage to sing Happy Birthday with the singer. This was followed by the aforementioned duet by the singer and Kendrick Lamar, after which she continued with the rest of her solo performance.

The birthday concert was the third of a trilogy of concerts at the Sofi Stadium by Beyoncé, with the first one having been held on September 1, 2023. The concerts signal the final phase of the singer's tour, which is scheduled to end in October 2023.