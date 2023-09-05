 “What a legendary, iconic moment!”: Fans in awe as Diana Ross surprises Beyonce by singing "Happy Birthday" at Los Angeles tour stop

Beyonce spent her birthday performing at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California as a part of her Renaissance World Tour on September 4, 2023. While the singer herself, who is now 42 performed for her fans, other celebrities stepped in to congratulate her on her birthday. Most notable was Diana Ross, who sang a rendition of Happy Birthday during the concert interlude.

Diana Ross, best known for her work as a lead vocalist of The Supremes, sang Happy Birthday, echoing the singer's rendition for Ross at her seventy-fifth birthday party on March 25, 2019.

Ross's rendition of the song for the singer on her birthday has caught the attention of fans, who were left in awe of the performance and connection between the two singers.

Expand Tweet

Fans react to Diana Ross singing Happy Birthday for Beyonce

Fans were quick to react to Diana Ross singing Happy Birthday to Beyonce, taking to social media to express their feelings on the matter. Many were happy and excited to see the two iconic singers singing together for the occasion.

Others pointed out that the SoFi Stadium appearance was not the duo's first appearance together. With Beyonce having appeared at Diana Ross's VHS tribute in 2000, as well as her aforementioned seventy-fifth birthday.

Others also pointed out that the singer has also appeared beside other legends including Tina Turner, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, and many more.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other than Diana Ross, Kendrick Lamar also made an appearance on stage to sing America Has a Problem alongside Beyonce. With the SoFi Stadium concert, the singer is set to enter the last phase of her Renaissance World Tour. The tour is set to wrap up with a show at the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on October 1, 2023.

More about Beyonce and her career

The singer released her debut studio album, Dangerously in Love, on June 23, 2003. The album was a major chart breakthrough, peaking as a chart-topper on the US, Canadian, Irish, German, and UK album charts respectively. The album remains one of the two most popular albums by the singer with multi-platinum certifications in Australia, Canada, Denmark, the UK, and the US.

The next major hit album by the singer was her third studio album I Am... Sasha Fierce, which was released on November 14, 2008. The album, which introduced Beyonce's alter ego Sasha Fierce, was critically acclaimed and received multi-platinum certifications in several countries.

The singer's last major studio album was her eponymously titled fifth studio album, Beyoncé, which was released on December 13, 2013. The album was the commercial introduction of musician Boots. It is an exploration of self-reliance after motherhood, particularly in professional circles. The album was a chart-topper on most album charts.