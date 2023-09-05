"Not them actually being together?": Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet memes erupt post duo's first public appearance at Beyonce's concert

American socialite, businesswoman, and media personality Kylie Jenner was recently spotted alongside Oscar-nominated American-French actor Timothee Chalamet during Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour.

They have been linked together since April 2023, but were not spotted publicly prior to Beyonce’s birthday show at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, where Chalamet was seen smoking a cigarette in the VIP section, while Kylie stood next to him having a conversation.

As soon as videos of the duo surfaced on the internet from the Beyonce concert, netizens were quick to react. One person expressed their surprise in the comments section under @PopCrave's tweet on the same:

A netizen makes fun of Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's alleged romance. (Image via X/Mekhi)

So far, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have not reacted to their dating rumors. In fact, their representatives have repeatedly denied all romance speculations as per U.S. Magazine. However, US Weekly reported in June that an insider source confirmed that the duo ran in the same circles and enjoyed each other's company whenever they were together.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet seen together in public triggers wild reactions online

Since April 2023, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have been rumored to be dating. The speculations mainly emerged following Daily Mail and Deux Moi posts, which revealed photos of each other’s cars parked in front of one another’s houses. However, the two were not actually seen together until Beyonce’s birthday concert in Los Angeles on September 4.

At the concert, the duo were spotted chatting in the VIP section of the Sofi Stadium with Chalamet smoking a cigarette and Jenner beside him. While Kylie wore a sleeveless ensemble with her hair tied and golden hoops, the Call Me By Your Name actor donned an all-black look, comprising of a hoodie and a black baseball cap.

As soon as images and clippings of the two began circulating online, netizens had wild reactions to it. While some were glad that the two were an alleged couple, others joked that they managed to survive the "2023 celebrity couple breakup season."

Beyonce’s 42nd birthday concert was a star-studded affair and was attended by many other celebrities including Adele, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Kate Hudson, Katy Perry, Kerry Washington, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Kim and Khloe Kardashian among others.

Jenner is a mother of two, daughter Stormi (aged 5) and son Aire (aged 1). She shared them with her former husband, singer Travis Scott, and was married to him from 2017 to January 2023, with several rounds of split in between.

Meanwhile, Chalamet has previously been linked to actor Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp, Mexican actress Eiza Gonzales, and American model Lourdes Leon.