“Came back to save the pop music industry”: Fans go gaga as Selena Gomez thanks netizens for showering support on 'Single Soon'

Selena Gomez recently released her new single, Single Soon, on August 25, 2023, via her label Interscope Records. The single, her first since 2022, was an instant hit, leading the singer to post a message expressing her gratitude at the amount of support shown by fans.

On Instagram, she wrote:

"Thank you guys for all the love on Single Soon!!! It’s a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company… and it’s also really fun to dance to!"

The gratitude shown by the singer has led to an outpouring of joy, with fans going gaga over both her musical talents as well as her humble nature, as exemplified by the tweet below, which seems to equate her with being a savior of the music industry:

Selena Gomez's new single and her message for fans on social media has netizens impressed

Fans were quick to react to Selena Gomez and her message of gratitude and took to social media, particularly Twitter, to express their feelings on the singer's music and message.

Some were delighted at the fact that the singer acknoweldged her fans' contributions. Many suggested that they would indeed dance to the song, as the singer states in her message.

Others used the message to dispel the rumours that the singer had made the single with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in mind. They instead suggested that it was clearly meant for her fans. Many also thanked the singer for the song, proclaiming it a masterpiece.

Selena Gomez released her song on August 25, 2023. The single has so far garnered more than eight million views on YouTube, as well as more than five million views on Spotify. It currently holds a rank of 21 on the Billboard Top Charts.

More about Selena Gomez and her career

Selena Gomez started her career in acting with the lead role of Alex Russo in the teen fantasy drama Wizards of Waverly Place, which was released by Disney Channel. The actor remained with the show for all hundred and six episodes, earning herself an Imagen award as well as a Gracie Award.

After switching to her music career, the singer achieved commercial acclaim with her second studio album, Revival, which was released on October 9, 2015. The album peaked as a chart topper on Billboard 200 album chart and has multi-platinum certifications in Mexico, Norway, and Denmark.

Alongside her music career, the singer and actor has also kept in touch with her screen career. Selena Gomez has had a prolific acting and voice, working for films such as the Hotel Transylvania series - where she is also an executive producer - as well as on the small screen.

On the small screen, the artist's most notable project in recent years is the comedy-thriller show Only Murders in the Building, which was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, and released on Hulu. The series premiered in 2021 and recently released its third season.