"Incredible feat": Fans applaud BLACKPINK’s Lisa as her solo Money becomes the longest-charting song on Spotify Global’s history

BLACKPINK’s Lisa changed the course of history as her hit solo Money continued to dominate the music charts, shattering records and becoming the longest charting song on Spotify Global on September 4, 2023. This is the first feat by a female Korean solo artist in the history of Spotify’s Global Charts.

In addition to that, Money broke the previous record held by her own group, BLACKPINK, for their song How You Like That. The hit song by Lisa has already spent 258 days on Spotify’s Global Charts, and fans believe it will continue to chart despite being released in 2021.

The release of Money in 2021 took the world by storm, and BLACKPINK’s Lisa is still riding on the crest of its victories. With over 960 million daily streams, it is also the most streamed song by a Korean solo artist to date, surpassing BTS’ V’s Love Me Again and Rainy Day, Like Crazy by Jimin of BTS, Flower by BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, and More by BTS’ J-Hope.

"The Beyoncé of the group": Fans hail praises on BLACKPINK's Lisa on X after her historic achievement on Spotify

The Money singer and main dancer of BLACKPINK made her solo debut with her single album Lalisa on November 9, 2021. Her fans, who are lovingly known as BLINKs, are on cloud nine as they gush over their favorite artist on social media.

Here's a sneak peek at how fans showered their love on the Money singer:

The song entered at number ten on the Billboard Hot 200 and also wrote history by becoming the longest-charting song by a female Korean solo artist on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. Furthermore, the song earned gold certifications in countries such as Portugal, France, and Poland, making it the first K-pop act to achieve this feat, as well as the first for a female Korean soloist.

In other news, the BLACKPINK star has also been crusading in the fashion industry when she was announced as the global ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion house, Bulgari, and the French luxury label, CELINE, in 2020. Fans are now confident that the successful streak of Money will continue and the song will enter into the one billion club by the end of September 2023.

Meanwhile, the BLACKPINK member has been on a group world tour, BORN PINK, that constitutes 66 shows across the globe, which will have its final bow on September 16 and 17 in Seoul.