"THIS WILL BE AN INSANE COLLAB": Fans rejoice as Im Siwan and aespa's Winter confirmed to collaborate on Win For You

On September 19, 2023, SM Entertainment dropped a teaser and confirmed Im Siwan and aespa's Winter's collaboration on the upcoming single Win For You under SM Classics. They shared the short clip on their social media handles, including Instagram and X.

Established in 2020, SM Classics is a classical music label under SM Entertainment. Since both artists are from different agencies, with aespa's Winter being from SM Entertainment and the Summer Strike actor being backed by PLUM A&C, fans are excited about their collaboration and are curious about the music genre they will explore.

The news went viral as soon as it was announced and fans couldn't contain their excitement. They took to social media to express their anticipation for the upcoming collaboration. They believe that both artists are versatile singers, and were over the moon about the release of Win For You.

"I AM SO HAPPY": Fans can't wait to hear Im Siwan and aespa's Winter's collaboration song

As aespa's Winter and the popular actor are set to collaborate on Win For You under SM Classics, fans are speculating whether they will be accompanied by an orchestra or if their track will have classical roots. Fans are also excited about seeing Im Siwan return to being an idol, especially since he has been rather active as an actor recently.

Many fans are speculating that Win For You will be the theme song for the 2024 Busan World Table Tennis Championships, as Im Siwan is the brand ambassador of the event and the teaser poster for the single features table tennis. They also suggest that since both Winter and the Strangers from Hell actor were born in Busan, where the event is being organized, the possibility of them singing a theme song for the championships is highly likely.

Several individuals took to social media to react to the collaboration between the two artists and expressed that they were over the moon after hearing the news.

Furthermore, fans hope that both artists will achieve equal success from this collaboration.

For those unfamiliar with Im Siwan, he is not only an actor but also an idol. He was the former vocalist for the K-pop group ZE:A and has been active as an actor and solo singer since the group's contract with Star Empire Entertainment expired in 2017.

In other news, Im Siwan's presence in the second season of the highly anticipated Netflix drama Squid Game has also been confirmed. Meanwhile, aespa's Winter recently became the talk of the town after she had a fan call event to interact with her fans.

Win For You is slated to premiere on September 21, 2023.