"Not a single woman": Squid Game 2 cast line-up receives backlash from fans

On June 17, Netflix's Squid Game 2 unveiled the cast line-up for its upcoming series. The series introduced four new leading actors, including Im Siwan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong-geun. They also confirmed that Gong Yoo and Wi Ha-joon will be reprising their roles, along with Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun.

As the cast line-up was confirmed by Netflix, K-Drama fans, both international and domestic, had mixed reactions to it. Some were elated to see their favorite actors participating in the drama, while others felt that there was a lack of participation for female actors in the show.

In the first season of Squid Game, which aired in September 2021, the show had versatile budding actresses, including Jung Ho-yeon, Lee Yoo-mi, and others, who made a lot of contributions to making the show a hit.

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment, and eventually the series received a blacklash for not introducing a single female actress. One user tweeted:

sabi 🕸 @aquarieee Not a single woman in the main cast of squid game 2nd season lol... were they afraid that another female character would steel the spotlight from the male leads again? Not a single woman in the main cast of squid game 2nd season lol... were they afraid that another female character would steel the spotlight from the male leads again? 😬 https://t.co/7Rzq2du7U8

Fans are disappointed that Squid Game doesn't introduce any actresses in the first announcement of cast line-up

As Squid Game 2 revealed versatile actors like Gong Yoo, Wi Ha-joon, Im Siwan, Kang Ha-neul, and others for the cast line-up for the upcoming series, fans showed backlash. Others felt Netflix didn't want to introduce any female leads as they would steal the spotlight from the male actors, while others commented that they would soon reveal the female cast line-up.

Fans were also saddened by the fact that they didn't include Jung Ho-yeon in the first announcement for the cast line-up, as she was the reason season one became a major hit in 2021. That's the reason the show is currently receiving backlash from fans on social media.

S 🧚🏾 @SSadiW8 twitter.com/netflix/status… Netflix @netflix



And Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will all be returning for Squid Game Season 2!And #TUDUM just revealed four new actors who will be joining the cast! Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will all be returning for Squid Game Season 2! And #TUDUM just revealed four new actors who will be joining the cast! https://t.co/0iofoBQ1kB Lol not the Squid Game creator upset cos HoYeon Jung stole the show in the first season over all the other men, so they said we ain’t ever hiring a female cast member again Lol not the Squid Game creator upset cos HoYeon Jung stole the show in the first season over all the other men, so they said we ain’t ever hiring a female cast member again 😭😭 twitter.com/netflix/status… https://t.co/9DhNVytnxQ

alyssa ☽ kinda ia @clxvdtyun squid game season 2’s new characters are just men like where are the women???? the female actress was the best thing of season 1 squid game season 2’s new characters are just men like where are the women???? the female actress was the best thing of season 1

📺 @companysfave new squid game season not having a female lead is crazy considering hoyeon was one of the reasons the show became so popular new squid game season not having a female lead is crazy considering hoyeon was one of the reasons the show became so popular

misamo loves marshmallow 🌬️ @sanashashae or maybe sae byeok is still alive so that's why they don't spoil it i wont be watching squid game s2 cause there's no female cast 🙄🙄or maybe sae byeok is still alive so that's why they don't spoil it i wont be watching squid game s2 cause there's no female cast 🙄🙄😒 or maybe sae byeok is still alive so that's why they don't spoil it https://t.co/KQwKsXL6DN

l&p brainrot @cew_eyebrows imagine there’s no main male female lead….let me remind you why squid game got the hype it did in the first place?? also, is the police officer in s1 coming back? imagine there’s no main male female lead….let me remind you why squid game got the hype it did in the first place?? also, is the police officer in s1 coming back?

paran 🦢 @swansongblues i hope we get some news of the female cast on squid game soon tho i hope we get some news of the female cast on squid game soon tho

Julie C @jcja56 Netflix @netflix



And Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will all be returning for Squid Game Season 2!And #TUDUM just revealed four new actors who will be joining the cast! Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will all be returning for Squid Game Season 2! And #TUDUM just revealed four new actors who will be joining the cast! https://t.co/0iofoBQ1kB #SquidGame knows a thing or two about marketing. The hype they created from this reveal yesterday was perfection! How did they keep this a secret! The reveal of the female actors is coming I’m sure. twitter.com/netflix/status… #SquidGame knows a thing or two about marketing. The hype they created from this reveal yesterday was perfection! How did they keep this a secret! The reveal of the female actors is coming I’m sure. twitter.com/netflix/status…

Evа Маr. 🌐🌉 @ev_m_ Given



The cast is so so far and can't wait for the female leads to be revealed!

#KANGHANEUL So excited to see Sky as lead in #SquidGame 2! It's something I never expected and can't wait for it! HE'LL SLAY IT!Given #SquidGame 's global popularity, what a career boost this is!The cast is soso far and can't wait for the female leads to be revealed! So excited to see Sky as lead in #SquidGame2! It's something I never expected and can't wait for it! HE'LL SLAY IT!🔥 Given #SquidGame's global popularity, what a career boost this is!The cast is so 🔥🔥🔥 so far and can't wait for the female leads to be revealed!#KANGHANEUL https://t.co/mdHPg5qgFI

R @luvsauces i hope there will be female characters in squid game 2 and they just haven't revealed them yet i don't only want men on my screen i'm not sorry about it i hope there will be female characters in squid game 2 and they just haven't revealed them yet i don't only want men on my screen i'm not sorry about it

Epereira 🇵🇷🏳️‍🌈 @ericpereira @RareTruly



They know the female demographic is popular so there will be “women of Squid Game” announcement like this @netflix Announcement Marketing role out. They’re deep into casting still and Netflix commissioned a fast teaser on whose deals cleared and officially signed on first.They know the female demographic is popular so there will be “women of Squid Game” announcement like this @RareTruly @netflix Announcement Marketing role out. They’re deep into casting still and Netflix commissioned a fast teaser on whose deals cleared and officially signed on first. They know the female demographic is popular so there will be “women of Squid Game” announcement like this

There are mixed reactions to the first announcement. While some are showcasing backlash, others are optimistic in their belief that they will soon reveal more cast members and that female actors will be there. There will be proper representation of both genders in the show.

Hwang Dong-hyuk's Squid Game revolves around a secretive tournament where 456 people, burdened by severe financial troubles, risk their lives to take part in a series of dangerous games inspired by childhood activities. Their aim is to win the grand prize of ₩45.6 billion, which equals US$35 million, €33 million, or £29 million at the time of the show's release.

Additionally, Squid Game 2, written by director Hwang Dong-hyuk, is currently in production with an astounding budget of $78 million. The filming for the show will commence in July 2023 and last until February 2024.

Squid Game won six Primetime Emmys

On September 17, 2021, Squid Game made its global debut to great acclaim and captured the attention of audiences around the world. The series quickly became a sensation, achieving the title of Netflix's most-watched show and captivating viewers in 94 countries. Within just four weeks, it garnered an impressive audience of over 142 million member households and amassed a staggering 1.65 billion viewing hours, surpassing the previously popular show Bridgerton.

In addition, Squid Game has been recognized with multiple prestigious awards. Notably, O Yeong-su received the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film. The show also earned Lee Jung-jae the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series and HoYeon Jung the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. It's worth mentioning that all three actors made history as the first Korean performers to win in their respective categories.

K-drama fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the second season.

Poll : 0 votes