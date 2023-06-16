"My Psycho Man": K-drama fans excited as Im Siwan is reported to join Squid Game 2

On June 15, 2023, the South Korean media outlet Star News reported that actor Im Siwan would appear in Squid Game 2 as one of the leading characters. However, in response to the outlet's coverage, Netflix Korea responded:

"We ask for your understanding that we cannot currently confirm regarding the casting for Squid Game season 2."

Im Siwan's agency PLUM A&C also stated that they cannot confirm the information about the casting news. However, as soon as the news broke, K-drama fans were elated. They want him to appear in the drama as he's well known for chronicling villainous roles. One fan tweeted:

K-drama fans wants to see Im Siwan in Squid Game 2

Im Siwan is famous among K-drama enthusiasts for his soft and psycho roles. From playing the role of an introverted librarian in Summer Strike to portraying the role of a psychopath Killer in Netflix's Unlocked, he has been capturing fans with his versatile acting skills. Even in one of his dramas, Strangers from Hell, he chronicled the role of a weary man who was troubled by his neighbors and later turned into a psychopath.

kath @kdramatreats Update: Both his agency and Netflix says they can't confirmed the casting news of #YimSiwan for #SquidGame2 Update: Both his agency and Netflix says they can't confirmed the casting news of #YimSiwan for #SquidGame2

Some believe he will be able to portray the role of an antagonist in season 2 of Squid Game perfectly because of his past roles. Fans are desperately waiting to see him in his new role for the upcoming Squid Game 2. Check out how K-Drama fans have been reacting to the latest casting news of Im Siwan for the aforementioned survival drama:

🍁 @hajoonwook three of dongwook’s co-stars being in squid game 2??? HE IS NEXT three of dongwook’s co-stars being in squid game 2??? HE IS NEXT https://t.co/XoWGbmf6lB

juIia @vmindolI you know it’s going to be good when he’s in it siwan just saved squid game 2 from flopping you know it’s going to be good when he’s in it siwan just saved squid game 2 from flopping https://t.co/gWapQhY3vz

b @jongwoojanu throwing up that siwan will be "the guy from squid game" and not "the guy from strangers from hell" throwing up that siwan will be "the guy from squid game" and not "the guy from strangers from hell" https://t.co/YpRyVMGSyT

Sfh obsessed @moonjosjongwoo wym i have to watch squid game now because siwan is gonna be in it wym i have to watch squid game now because siwan is gonna be in it https://t.co/ukTsLHLSXR

Squid Game season 1 delves into the life of Seong Gi Hun, a chauffeur burdened with debt who squanders money he gets from his aging mother. He neglects his responsibilities towards his mother and estranged daughter.

At his lowest point, he receives a tempting offer: a chance to win ₩45.6 billion by winning traditional Korean children's games against 455 players, including his childhood friend Cho Sang Woo. As the games begin, the participants discover the dire consequences of playing the game.

Last year, prominent South Korean director and writer Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed that Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun would return for the second season while Going Too was in talks.

When Squid Game season one aired in 2021, it became an instant hit worldwide. Thus, it was renewed for season 2 with a staggering production cost of $78 million.

More about Im Siwan

Im Siwan, also known as Im Woong Jae, hails from Busan. He is a South Korean entertainer active in both acting and singing. He is under the management of PLUM A&C. Previously, he served as the lead vocalist for the boyband ZE:A and its sub-unit ZE:A Five.

Throughout his professional journey, he has made notable appearances in various dramas and films. Some of his drama credits include Strangers from Hell, Run On, Misaeng: Incomplete Life, and Tracer. More recently, he appeared in the drama Summer Strike.

Squid Game 2 is scheduled to film from July 2023 to February 2024.

