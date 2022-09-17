“We can ask him to join”: Squid Game PD Hwang Dong-hyuk on Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio joining the show

Squid Game fans, would you like to see Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio join the show? Well, read on to find out if he will.

Squid Game’s creator and PD (producing director) Hwang Dong-hyuk recently dished on season 2 of the mega-hit Netflix drama and whether the Titanic star will be a part of the star cast of the show or not.

He clarified that no Hollywood star will be featured in the second season of the show as it is set in Korea, however, if they plan to make Squid Game seasons 3 and 4 they can ask Hollywood star, Leonardo DiCaprio, to be a part of the show.

In a statement to Variety, he revealed:

“Leonardo DiCaprio did say he's a big fan of Squid Game, so maybe if time or chances allow, we can ask him to join the games."

buff.ly/3BLm6PL 🦑 Leo in @squidgame Director Hwang suggested future potential seasons of Squid Game could come to the US & feature Hollywood actors. Hwang is a big personal fan of @LeoDiCaprio , & has "joked" about the possibility of him joining the franchise. 🦑 Leo in @squidgame?Director Hwang suggested future potential seasons of Squid Game could come to the US & feature Hollywood actors. Hwang is a big personal fan of @LeoDiCaprio, & has "joked" about the possibility of him joining the franchise.👇buff.ly/3BLm6PL https://t.co/2U4i4mSGuE

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio is a fan of Squid Game

Squid Game fans might be interested to learn that Blood Diamond star Leonardo DiCaprio was a huge fan of the inaugural season of the show. In fact, he also met the show’s star Lee Jung-jae last year at the LACMA Art + Film Gala.

The two talented stars clicked a picture together, which was shared by Lee Jung-jae on his Instagram account.

Actress Elle Fanning, who was present at the event and is friends with Leonardo DiCaprio, admitted she was starstruck around the cast of the show and was determined to take selfies with them.

She also revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio was excited to meet the cast of the hit Netflix series as well.

flam @dicapriosmargot omg I can imagine leo getting excited for squid game cast and it’s so cute omg I can imagine leo getting excited for squid game cast and it’s so cute 😭https://t.co/lpnSB0Mxon

It is quite an interesting foreshadowing, we must say, considering PD Hwang Dong-hyuk has expressed interest in recruiting the Titanic star for the subsequent seasons of the show.

It would be amazing to see Leonardo DiCaprio play fun Korean games and participate in the exciting life and death kind of challenges.

However, fans aren’t exactly pleased with the idea of having Leonardo DiCaprio, or for that matter, any Hollywood star joining the Korean series.

kiana @kyanxya the rumors saying leonardo di caprio will be in squid game...... if i see a single american actor in there i will pretend it doesnt even exist the rumors saying leonardo di caprio will be in squid game...... if i see a single american actor in there i will pretend it doesnt even exist

It doesn’t stem from a personal grudge towards the actor, but rather the fact that fans want the show to remain about Korean culture and actors and do not want a “Hollywood invasion” in it.

Hello, Chen🌼 @zkdloeyn why is no one talking about how star-studded Squid Game is???? WHAT THE HELL??? Lee Jungjae, Lee Byunghun, Gong Yoo, Park Haesoo?????? WHAT??????? THESE ARE PROMINENT ACTORS IN KOREA!!! It’s like putting Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Johnny Depp, and Leonardo Di Caprio in one series why is no one talking about how star-studded Squid Game is???? WHAT THE HELL??? Lee Jungjae, Lee Byunghun, Gong Yoo, Park Haesoo?????? WHAT??????? THESE ARE PROMINENT ACTORS IN KOREA!!! It’s like putting Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Johnny Depp, and Leonardo Di Caprio in one series 😭

Fans will be okay if Leonardo DiCaprio makes a special appearance in the third season along with Lee Jung-jae.

Anthony Shannon @AnthonyShannon2 If Squid Game is good enough for @LeoDiCaprio , then its darn well good enough for me. Would love to see Leo in a Squid Game movie directed by Quentin Tarantino to do the shows glorious violence the justice it would deserve... #SquidGame If Squid Game is good enough for @LeoDiCaprio, then its darn well good enough for me. Would love to see Leo in a Squid Game movie directed by Quentin Tarantino to do the shows glorious violence the justice it would deserve... #SquidGame

Anthony Shannon @AnthonyShannon2 Always on the lookout for a new show to watch. Few things are ever better than just chilling out with a ridiculously addictive @netflix binge. So late to the party, but as its clearly a worldwide phenomenon with @LeoDiCaprio among its fans checking out Squid Game.. #SquidGame Always on the lookout for a new show to watch. Few things are ever better than just chilling out with a ridiculously addictive @netflix binge. So late to the party, but as its clearly a worldwide phenomenon with @LeoDiCaprio among its fans checking out Squid Game.. #SquidGame

PD Hwang Dong-hyuk also revealed that production plans for season 2 of the hit drama are in full swing. He shared that he is currently scripting the second season, which will include a new and more exciting round of games with a bigger and better budget.

The shoot for the second season of the hit show will commence in 2023 and the show will release sometime in the second half of 2024.

Squid Game’s PD Hwang Dong-hyuk “apologizes” for killing popular characters in the show

PD Hwang Dong-hyuk became the first non-English-speaking drama director to win the “Best Director Award” at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

He expressed his joy and sincere gratitude upon winning multiple Emmy awards and the love and appreciation the series continues to get from fans across the world.

In a press conference, he also jokingly apologized for killing some of the most fan-favorite characters in the first season itself. He boasted that if he had any idea that the show would become a worldwide phenomenon, he wouldn’t have killed important characters in the show, making everyone in the room laugh.

Netflix’s mega-hit drama Squid Game celebrates its first anniversary on September 17.

