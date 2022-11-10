Squid Game: The Challenge’s makers to pit celebrities against regular contestants for ultimate prize

Squid Game: The Challenge’s makers have decided to take the upcoming survival game a notch higher by pitting celebrity contestants against regular contestants.
A lineup of celebrities will be competing alongside the general public to make the contest an exciting one. While the full lineup of celebrity contestants isn’t revealed yet, one name is out in public: American blogger and media personality Perez Hilton.
The celebrity contestants won’t be cast in evil or villainous roles as killer guards or power-hungry VIPs but as contestants vying for the ultimate cash prize.
According to a source from TV Insider, this move is to generate more buzz around Squid Game: The Challenge, not only for the contestants but also the audience, and the excitement is expected to grow multifold once the complete lineup of celebrity contestants is revealed.
Squid Game: The Challenge announces the final casting call for contestants
Roughly a month back, Netflix announced the final casting call for its upcoming spin-off, Squid Game: The Challenge, and revealed that they have already received 100s of casting calls and are ready to accept more participants in the game.
This comes after Netflix’s announcement of launching a real-life Squid Game: The Challenge wherein people from around the world, like how it was depicted in the namesake K-drama, will play a real-life version of how contestants played in the drama. However, it will be less stressful and lethal than Lee Jung-jae starrer Squid Game.
The reality show will have 456 contestants facing off against one another in 10 adrenaline-rushed episodes. The winner of The Challenge will walk away with the ultimate cash prize of USD 4.56 million - inspired by the series’ grand prize of 45.6 billion won. This will be the biggest cash prize in TV history, but those who lose will walk out with nothing.
According to TV Insider, celebrity contestants will be joining Squid Game: The Challenge as contestants, which will take the concept to a whole new dimension, coupled with the premise of celebrity contestants versus regular contestants is a reality TV dream.
So far, former Celebrity Big Brother contestant Perez Hilton has been cast in Squid Game: The Challenge, with more names to be added in the coming days.
Squid Game director PD Hwang Dong-hyuk had previously revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that the makers of Squid Game: The Challenge are constantly consulting with him to ensure the show feels as authentic as the series.
When the news of Squid Game: The Challenge was first announced, fans expressed their disapproval, stating that the show was, in fact, a critique of Korea’s harsh capitalist-driven society and not something that should be imitated in the guise of fun and entertainment.
In fact, in a recent interview with The Guardian, lead actor Lee Jung-jae revealed that while he is humbled by the show’s massive success, the themes they explored in the series and the number of people who resonate with it worldwide is worrying for him.
“You get a sense this is the reality for so many people globally. And that makes me feel hugely sad.”
More about Squid Game: The Challenge
According to the rules mentioned on Netflix’s official website for the show, contestants will be participating in games shown in the series in addition to a few more games which the team will add to spice things up further.
The casting call is open to contestants worldwide, with no gender or nationality bar. However, contestants must be a minimum of 21 years of age with fluency in English as an added bonus.
A few more rules for potential contestants: Applicants must not be affiliated with Netflix in any way, either through employment or relationships. Applicants must be available to film for four weeks sometime early in 2023 with a valid passport.
Interested applicants can film a brief video of themselves giving some information about themselves, why they want to participate in the reality TV show, and what they intend to do with the prize money.
More information is available at squidgamecasting.com.