T20 World Cup 2021: [Watch] Team India stars put to test with "Squid Game" challenge

Some Team India cricketers, who are part of the T20 World Cup 2021, took part in the "dalgona candy" challenge from the viral Korean show "Squid Game".

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared the fun video of Team India players taking part in the "Squid Game" challenge.

The video was uploaded on their Instagram handle with the caption:

"India put to the test in nerve-wracking game. Indian Cricket Team stars are put to the test with a game made famous by one of the world's most talked about shows.”

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah were the Indian players who were up for the challenge.

The "dalgona candy challenge required the cricketers to carve out a shape drawn in the candy without breaking it. In the actual show, players who fail to perform the task within the stipulated time, or break the candy while trying to carve out the shape, are killed.

While Chakravarthy, Rahul, Yadav and Bumrah ended up breaking their candies during the challenge, Rohit and Shami successfully completed the task.

Team India hammered Australia in their second T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match

India beat Australia and register their second win in a row in the warm-up games

On the field, Team India defeated Australia by eight wickets in their second T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up encounter at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Wednesday.

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first in the match. They got off to a disastrous start, losing 3 for 11 as David Warner, Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh all perished cheaply. However, Steven Smith (57), Glenn Maxwell (37) and Marcus Stoinis (41 not out) lifted the Aussies to 152 for 5.

For India, Ravichandran Ashwin claimed 2 for 8 while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja and Rahul Chahar chipped in with a wicket each. Team India cruised to victory in the chase. Leading the side, Rohit Sharma smashed 60 off 41 before retiring. KL Rahul contributed 39 while Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 38.

Team India will begin their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign by taking on Pakistan in Dubai on October 24. India have never lost to Pakistan in a World Cup clash (T20Is and ODIs) to date.

Pakistan, meanwhile, beat West Indies by seven wickets in their first warm-up game before going down to South Africa by six wickets in the second.

