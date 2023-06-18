"Can't wait": Gong Yoo, Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Wi Ha-joon, Park Sung-hoon, and more confirmed for Squid Game 2 

On June 17, 2023, Netflix announced the cast line-up for the highly anticipated Squid Game 2. Gong Yoo, Wi Ha-joon, Lee Jung-jae, and Lee Byung-hun were confirmed to reprise their roles for the upcoming season, while Netflix introduced four new players for the show, which include Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong-geun.

kdrama diary @kdramasdiary LOOK AT THE NEW CAST OF SQUID GAME SEASON 2 🥵🥵🥵🥵 LOOK AT THE NEW CAST OF SQUID GAME SEASON 2 🥵🥵🥵🥵 https://t.co/PZjSr2mBX3

When Squid Game season one was released in September 2021, it soon became a smash hit, garnering millions of views on Netflix, making the platform renew it for the new season.

As soon as the cast line-up was released, K-drama fans could not resist their excitement and took to social media to express themselves. One user tweeted:

Fans are delighted with the new cast line-up for the Squid Game 2

As the new cast line-up was announced, fans went berserk looking at the prominent South Korean actors known for their versatile acting in the industry. The return of Gong Yoo and Wi Ha-joon has created a buzz among them, as many fans wanted to see them again in the show. Moreover, the four new additions, Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong-geun, have excited the fans even more.

Fans are pretty sure Im Si-wan will be successful in showcasing his villainous side, while Kang Ha-neul is the perfect fit for the show because of his acting range. Park Sung-hoon has also raised anticipation among fans, as he was last seen as an antagonist in the revenge-based drama The Glory.

However, some K-drama fans are also expressing disappointment in not getting a single female actress for the cast line-up and feel there should be some actress who will be able to show the other section of society in a confident light.

Check out how fans are reacting to the latest line-up for Squid Game 2.

K-Drama Menfess @kdrama_menfess the confirmed cast for •kdm• SQUID GAME 2 the confirmed cast for •kdm• SQUID GAME 2 🔥 https://t.co/3juDluL2S4

kdrama diary @kdramasdiary LOOK AT THE NEW CAST OF SQUID GAME SEASON 2 🥵🥵🥵🥵 LOOK AT THE NEW CAST OF SQUID GAME SEASON 2 🥵🥵🥵🥵 https://t.co/PZjSr2mBX3

ً @kdramamiss hajoon, siwan park sunghoon and kang haneul in squid game 2 aaa i'm seated for them !! hajoon, siwan park sunghoon and kang haneul in squid game 2 aaa i'm seated for them !! https://t.co/H51EwMJnZj

Abdul R. Siddiqui @PakistaniPepper Yim Si Wan and Kang Ha Neul are BOTH joining Squid Game 2?



This is an official Misaeng sequel now.



And honestly, that would make total sense.



Because both Misaeng and Squid Game are, on some level, a commentary on corporate greed and exploitation of the average human. Yim Si Wan and Kang Ha Neul are BOTH joining Squid Game 2?This is an official Misaeng sequel now.And honestly, that would make total sense.Because both Misaeng and Squid Game are, on some level, a commentary on corporate greed and exploitation of the average human. https://t.co/tcagebsfKY

ON · KIRIM MENFESS CHECK PINNED @moviemenfes GUYS! WAKE UP AND SEE WHO JOINS SQUID GAME 2 !!!!!!! mvs GUYS! WAKE UP AND SEE WHO JOINS SQUID GAME 2 !!!!!!! mvs https://t.co/zyk4RxlFFf

🍁 @hajoonwook these three in one drama, i’m about to play a whole different type of squid game these three in one drama, i’m about to play a whole different type of squid game https://t.co/ILW161NEa2

sabi 🕸 @aquarieee Not a single woman in the main cast of squid game 2nd season lol... were they afraid that another female character would steel the spotlight from the male leads again? Not a single woman in the main cast of squid game 2nd season lol... were they afraid that another female character would steel the spotlight from the male leads again? 😬 https://t.co/7Rzq2du7U8

The series Squid Game, helmed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, centers around a clandestine competition in which 456 individuals, facing severe financial difficulties, put their lives on the line to participate in a succession of perilous games designed for children. They do so in hopes of claiming the ultimate prize of ₩45.6 billion (equivalent to US$35 million, €33 million, or £29 million at the time of airing).

Moreover, Squid Game 2 is being produced at a staggering cost of $78 million and will be penned by director Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Squid Game cast members' projects and more

• @D0HYUNSOO ALL OF THEM FOR SQUID GAME SEASON 2 IM READY ALL OF THEM FOR SQUID GAME SEASON 2 IM READY https://t.co/VC56cNAsA7

Gong Yoo is one of the most famous and prominent actors in the South Korean entertainment industry and is widely known for his roles in the film Train to Busan and dramas including Goblin, Coffee Prince, The Silent Sea, and others.

Im Si-wan is known for his soft and psycho roles and is famous for dramas including Summer Strike, Misaeng: The Complete Life, the film Unlocked, Strangers from Hell, and others.

The rising actor Wi Ha-joon is getting famous among fans because of his projects, including The Little Women, Bad, and Crazy, 18 Again, Romance is a Bonus Book, and the upcoming drama The Worst Evil.

Kang Ha-neul is prominent for projects, including When the Camelia Blooms, Moon Lovers, Curtain Call, and others, while Park Sung-hoon was last seen in The Glory.

Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun are veteran actors and are known for many series. Yang Dong-geun is known for his supporting roles.

Squid Game 2 is slated for filming between July 2023 and February 2024.

Poll : 0 votes