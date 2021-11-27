Wi Ha Joon reveals his dream Squid Game season 2 plot for Hwang Joon Ho

Wi Ha Joon, who rose to international acclaim with his performance in the Squid Game, has opened up about what his dream plot would be for his character. He played the role of Hwang Joon Ho, a police officer who goes undercover to track his brother's whereabouts.

Wi Ha Joon's character was one of the important characters in the show that was used to set up a brilliant reveal towards the end of the first season. His relationship with the Frontman, who organized the game, is one of the few possible plot lines that can be explored in season 2 due to the show's ambiguous season 1 ending.

Wi Ha Joon would like Hwang Joon Ho to meet his brother in Squid Game, season 2

In an interview with The Star magazine, Wi Ha Joon opened up about his expectations and dreams for the second season of the internationally acclaimed show. The actor who made it to People's 25 s*xiest men on TV list said,

"Because my character had to explain things from an observer’s point of view, there were a lot of limits to the emotion [that he could portray].”

He added,

“If I were to imagine Hwang Joon Ho in Season 2, I’d want him to find his brother again and ask him what in the world happened [to him].”

He also addressed his rising popularity and said,

"Even now, I still can’t believe that this kind of thing could happen to me. I had the amazing fortune of appearing in a great drama.”

In addition to speaking about Squid Game, Wi Ha Joon also opened up about his ideal partner and said,

"I like people who are wise. My dream partner is an admirable person who is strong enough to stand up to those who are strong and who is generous to those who are weak. I think that in order for us to grow and improve, I need to be able to learn a lot from them.”

Wi Ha Joon also revealed that he had considered quitting acting at one point. He expressed,

"There was a time when I kept failing auditions, and my self-confidence dropped to the point where I started wondering, ‘Should I not act?'”

Wi Ha Joon then went on to explain that he is thankful to the people who encouraged him and helped him relax and have faith in himself. He added that he now wants to "display even better acting from now on".

"I think a lot about what I should do to be able to act for a long time.”

Wi Ha Joon's personal goal is to see people in the industry start to trust in his acting ability. He said,

"I want people to feel that I’m a warm person, and I also want to express my feelings and give a lot of love from now on.”

Wi Ha Joon will be seen next in the tvN show Bad and Crazy, which also stars actor Lee Dong Wook in the lead role.

