SM’s new boy group RIIZE: Confirmed members, reveal date, debut month, and more

On July 31, 2023, SM Entertainment revealed the name of their much-anticipated new boy group - RIIZE. The group is confirmed to consist of seven members, who have their own "unique characteristics." The group is now gearing up for its debut in September.

The group is expected to include three beloved SMROOKIES, who were introduced earlier and went years without getting an official debut. In the statement, SM Entertainment revealed some information about the group and its aims and said:

“RIIZE consists of seven top-notch members who have both skills and visuals. These members, each of whom has their own unique characteristics and strengths, will embark on a new ‘realtime odyssey’ together as one team, through which they will write a new chapter of music history.”

SM Entertainment's new boy group RIIZE to include Seunghan, Eunseok, and others

RIIZE is composed of 7 best members who have both skills and visuals - SM

After SM Entertainment released its SM 3.0 plans for the company and its artists, fans especially wanted to see the latest crop of SMROOKIES make their official debut. In a video released by the agency, they informed fans that they would debut three rookie groups - a new NCT boy group, another boy group including SMROOKIES, and a new girl group.

The details about the new SM boy group were unveiled on July 31, with the agency announcing its name - RIIZE. The name is derived from a combination of the words 'rise' and 'realize.' With its unique name, the seven members aim to "rise and realize their dreams together." The agency described the group's music genre as "emotional pop."

The confirmed members of the new group are Seunghan, Eunseok, Sungchan, and Shotaro - all of whom were previously introduced as potentially new NCT members via SMROOKIES. In May, the agency announced that Sungchan and Shotaro would exit NCT and join a new boy group. In the SM Plan 3.0 video, the agency confirmed that the former NCT members and the SMROOKIES will debut as part of the new boy group.

Reports of the fifth RIIZE member being Lee Chan-young, the son of the famous producer Yoon Sang, also went viral recently. While this is not confirmed, many speculate that Chan-young will be part of the group.

SM Entertainment will reveal all seven members of RIIZE on August 1. The group is scheduled to debut in September and will be the agency's first boy group since NCT's creation in 2016 and the first idol group since aespa debuted in 2020.

The group will launch its official Instagram page on August 1.

Meanwhile, SM Entertainment's latest idol survival reality show, NCT Universe: LASTART premiered on July 27, 2023. It aims to select and debut members for NCT's last subunit.