“Swapped these kids like they're photocards”: Fans have mixed reactions to new SMROOKIES YUSHI and SION’s surprise reveal

On June 28, 2023, SM Entertainment surprise dropped teasers for two new SMROOKIES, YUSHI and SION. The teaser reveal was sudden and threw many fans off the rails. As per the SM 3.0 plans that was revealed a few months ago, YUSHI and SION will be part of “NCT new team.” The remaining members will be selected through a pre-debut survival show.

While fans did not send any hate to the new NCT members, what riled them up was that they were possibly going to debut in the Tokyo subunit since the agency had also earlier confirmed to close the group’s infinite members expansion plan. This ignited fans’ pent up frustration as they expressed their anger at the agency removing Sungchan, Shotaro, and Shohei from NCT.

Sungchan and Shotaro were revealed as NCT members in SMROOKIES 2020. Since the Tokyo subunit was in discussion for quite a long time, fans believed that the duo would debut in it. However, SM Entertainment recently swapped their places and announced that they will debut in a new boy group.

🦖ⵣ @xiaoxiaodejun



SM just swapped these kids like they're photocards for no reason. I'm sick of this company twitter.com/xiaoxiaodejun/… 🦖ⵣ @xiaoxiaodejun SM held 3 targeted auditions this year:



-First SMNBG, they have 3 official members so far: Y from Tokyo, O from Beijing and S from South Korea SM held 3 targeted auditions this year:-First SMNBG, they have 3 official members so far: Y from Tokyo, O from Beijing and S from South Korea https://t.co/NwhwBGXfi6 The new SMrookies were pulled out of smnbg to debut in NCT, and Sungtaro and SMrookies were pulled out of NCT to debut in smnbg.SM just swapped these kids like they're photocards for no reason. I'm sick of this company The new SMrookies were pulled out of smnbg to debut in NCT, and Sungtaro and SMrookies were pulled out of NCT to debut in smnbg.SM just swapped these kids like they're photocards for no reason. I'm sick of this company 💀 twitter.com/xiaoxiaodejun/…

As a result, fans were notably upset and mentioned that it did not make sense for the agency to remove Sungchan (Korean), Shotaro (Japanese), and Shohei (Japanese) only to bring in other Japanese (YUSHI) and Korean (SION) members.

SM Entertainment introduces two new SMROOKIES, but the move causes chaos within the NCT fandom

In February this year, SM Entertainment released a lengthy video detailing their plans for the future. Named SM 3.0, the new chapter in the agency’s strategy included things from IP management, business plans, to global expansion.

One change that brought in celebration was the agency closing off NCT’s infinite expansion strategy. Currently having 23 members, the group initially had a plan of having limitless members. It also added that the Tokyo subunit will be the last subunit of NCT.

Fast forward to June 28, SMROOKIES introduced two new members - YUSHI and SION. The duo attracted much attention especially after fans remembered that SM Entertainment’s most recent video about artist plans mentioned a new NCT team that will include two SMROOKIES and winners selected from a debut survival show. In addtion, the agency had announced that the Tokyo subunit would be made of entirely new members.

The SMROOKIES’ reveal drew flak from the NCT fandom as they expressed their disappointment with how SM Entertainment had handled their previous rookies - Sungchan, Shotaro, and Shohei. While the agency stated that Shohei will not be a part of NCT anymore due to health issues, Sungchan and Shotaro were shifted to a new boy group last month.

Fans did not receive the news well as they criticized the agency for using the SMROOKIES. Moreover, Sungchan and Shotaro were promoted as NCT members in Japan for three years but were later removed from the group. Other rookies, Seunghan and Eunseok, who were introduced with Shohei last year, are also reportedly a part of the agency's new boy group.

준지는 내 남자친구이다. @taa_junji 콜 @nctymisfit .

.https://t.co/IkcynS8Vv2 question what happened to the other smrookies?? these are other trainees, which i’m not mad, im just annoyed how they remove both sungchan and taro just to introduce new members. it’s giving “ur outdated let’s get a new number.” like literally i hate sm. twitter.com/nctymisfit/sta… question what happened to the other smrookies?? these are other trainees, which i’m not mad, im just annoyed how they remove both sungchan and taro just to introduce new members. it’s giving “ur outdated let’s get a new number.” like literally i hate sm. twitter.com/nctymisfit/sta…

fati 🦦 @shotarrowwss so nct tokyo’s lineup is gonna be decided through a show but there are already two pre selected members introduced through smrookies. im sorry but this dumb as hell so nct tokyo’s lineup is gonna be decided through a show but there are already two pre selected members introduced through smrookies. im sorry but this dumb as hell

🌺 𝒯𝒽ℯ_ℬ𝒾𝒷𝓁𝒾ℴ_𝒫𝒽𝒾𝓁𝒾𝒶 🌸 @books_addict02 #SMROOKIES I thought there will be no more members in NCT what is happening? I can't help but thinking about Sungchan Shotaro Eunseok Seunghwan and Shohei... #NCT I thought there will be no more members in NCT what is happening? I can't help but thinking about Sungchan Shotaro Eunseok Seunghwan and Shohei... #NCT #SMROOKIES

fati 🦦 @shotarrowwss what are sion and yushi gonna do during the show what are sion and yushi gonna do during the show 😭

danisha 🗯️ @oym4ark SMNBG (SM NEW BOY GROUP) @SMNBG_GLOBAL



They will be part of NCT new team and not the New Boy Group.



#smrookies [REMINDER] YUSHI and SION is the Japanese and Korean trainee that the CEO talked about on 'SM 3.0: NEW IP' earlier this year.They will be part of NCT new team and not the New Boy Group. [REMINDER] YUSHI and SION is the Japanese and Korean trainee that the CEO talked about on 'SM 3.0: NEW IP' earlier this year. They will be part of NCT new team and not the New Boy Group. #smrookies https://t.co/eKki7Sb6O8 TAK KNP PART OR NCT INSTEAD OF SHOTARO AND SUNGCHAN AND SMROOKIES YG DULUU?!?! twitter.com/smnbg_global/s… TAK KNP PART OR NCT INSTEAD OF SHOTARO AND SUNGCHAN AND SMROOKIES YG DULUU?!?! twitter.com/smnbg_global/s…

Cici @cicihaven youtu.be/sUt2R8w36zI Why the hell did u give us this then? Why the hell did u give us this then? 😒youtu.be/sUt2R8w36zI

stay_moon2003 @stay_moon2003 @NCTsmtown @smrookies PUT #SUNGCHAN #SHOTARO BACK IN NCT IN A UNIT WITH #SR22B then have these boys in NCT JAPAN/TOKYO and we dont need an audition show.SUNGCHAN and SHOTARO ARE NEOs and you need to give clear statements on the other 3 Rookies and what’s happening with them @SMTOWNGLOBAL @smrookies PUT #SUNGCHAN #SHOTARO BACK IN NCT IN A UNIT WITH #SR22B then have these boys in NCT JAPAN/TOKYO and we dont need an audition show.SUNGCHAN and SHOTARO ARE NEOs and you need to give clear statements on the other 3 Rookies and what’s happening with them @SMTOWNGLOBAL @NCTsmtown

The NCT fandom’s focus is now divided as they try to make sense of the issue with the reveal of YUSHI and SOIN. Fans will possibly take some time to shift their focus from the trainees they knew for over three years to the newly introduced members.

Meanwhile, SM Entertainment is yet to release any details regarding the upcoming survival show or about their new boy group which will feature Sungchan and Shotaro.

Poll : 0 votes