SM Entertainment releases statement regarding NCT's Sungchan and Shotaro's departure from the group

SM Entertainment released an official statement on Wednesday, May 24, explaining the future plans of NCT's Sungchan and Shotaro. The duo, who haven't been placed in a fixed unit, will now be departing from the group. However, their future will expand with their debut into a new group that SM Entertainment will be reportedly rolling out later this year.

While some fans were eagerly expecting the two to debut under the final expansion of NCT's units, they are still excited to see their talents shine under the light of a fresh group. As many look forward to Sungchan and Shotaro's new embarkation, they also eagerly await the release of the final NCT unit's debut that the agency mentioned in their statement.

"MY SUNGTARO" trends on Twitter as SM Entertainment releases a statement explaining the departure of NCT's Sungchan and Shotaro from the group

With not even a month after the announcement of NCT's Lucas leaving the group to embark on his career as a soloist, fans were hit with yet another bitter-sweet news of NCT's Sungchan and Shotaro leaving the group.

However, given that SM Entertainment's statement reads that its best for the artists' future, fans continued to send support for the two K-pop idols. Here's what the official statement from the duo's agency reads:

"As NCT members, SUNGCHAN and SHOTARO have presented wondrous performances. However, they will be closing their chapter with NCT and debuting in a new boy group that will launch in 2023. We express out deepest appologies and appreciation for the fans that have been supporting and eagerly waiting for them to debut as a part of a new NCT group."

The statement continued:

"After careful consideration and discussion with SUNGCHAN and SHOTARO in preparation of SM 3.0, we have come to a decision that would best reflect the artists' thoughts and each of the group's artistic and musical direction. We ask for you kind understanding and support for SUNGCHAN and SHOTARO as they begin a new chapter."

SM Entertainment revealed a few details they have in place for the latest and final extension under the NCT line of groups:

"NCT's newest group will become the final group to be a part of NCT's infinite expansion, so we aim to launch one with a distinctive worldwide that is truly representative of a regional identity. In alignment with this, we will be increasi the number of Japanese members, unveiling new members and sharing their debut journey with the fans."

The agency concluded its statement with:

"We will provide full support for not only the NCT members but also for SUNGCHAN adn SHOTARO. We ask once again that fans show continous and unwavering love and support for their future endeavours. Thank you."

As fans read about the newest NCT group's description, they realized that it's the final fruition of the much-speculated NCT Tokyo; however, they were quite disappointed to not have Shotaro and Sungchan in the same. Check out some of these tweets below:

Since the duo have continuously showcased their amazing talents and skills on stage and with album participation, fans felt that it was unfair for them to debut a new group under NCT when the two were already present and actively promoting the current group.

Regardless, fans continue to send their love and support to the two K-pop idols and promise to look forward to their debut in a new boy group under SM Entertainment.

