“I neither love him nor hate him”: Lucas announces departure from NCT and WayV in personal letter, fans have mixed reactions

SM Entertainment announced that Lucas will no longer be a part of NCT and WayV in a notice posted on May 10, 2023. The 24-year-old rapper also uploaded a personal handwritten note on his Instagram mentioning the same. The notice arrives after multiple speculations hinted at a comeback of the NCT rapper.
The news has naturally shocked the K-pop fandom, which is currently seeing a mix of responses. After nearly two years of hiatus and continuous discourse on whether the allegations were true or false, hardcore fans still supported the idol.
However, there were also many NCT and WayV fans who were happy with the idol’s departure as he would no longer be associated with the group.
The K-pop idol went on hiatus in August 2021 after multiple allegations of him gaslighting, cheating, and leeching money off his alleged ex-girlfriends were reported in the same month. The controversies were serious and hit the K-pop fandom like a truck.
The fandom was instantly divided, as one part believed in the innocence of the idol and “debunked” the claims while another demanded he be ousted from the group.
Despite hints of a new project, SM Entertainment reveals Lucas’ departure from NCT and WayV, rapper pens a letter
Hong Kong rapper, singer and model Lucas debuted with NCT in 2018 after passing SM Entertainment’s global audition in 2015. The rapper quickly became one of the most popular members of the group and went on to be a part of the supergroup SuperM, a group created by picking the most successful male idols from SM Entertainment’s idol groups.
The 24-year-old was scheduled to release a single with group member Hendery, but gaslighting controversies delayed the project indefinitely. He went on hiatus in 2021, and fans awaited his return with bated breath. Without any message, the K-pop idol posted some photos and a dance clip on his personal Instagram account after six months, causing fans to speculate about his return to NCT.
Each update from Lucas elicited the same mixed reactions from the K-pop fandom. Most recently, SM Entertainment’s CEO, Chris Lee, posted pictures of him with the 24-year-old rapper. Hence, the majority sentiment was that the K-pop idol would be returning to NCT.
However, on May 10, 2023, fans were given official confirmation that Lucas would be going solo. He posted an emotional letter on Instagram for his members and fans and mentioned that it was “the right decision for the good of all.” He added that he would do his best to muster the courage to face fans who have been waiting for him.
The agency’s notice also mentioned that the 24-year-old artist would showcase individual works in the future. It is speculated that he will return to the world of music as a solo artist.
The K-pop fandom’s mixed reaction to Lucas’ departure
The announcement of Lucas’ departure from NCT and WayV has shocked the K-pop fandom. While some are in support of the idol embarking on a new journey, many were happy because his continued inclusion with the groups would have harmed the other members.
However, there were also some fans who wondered what the future of WayV would be, since the 24-year-old rapper was one of the most popular members of the group.
On the other hand, many also rose in support of the artist. They mentioned that they would wait for him to make a powerful comeback and continued to state that he was innocent.
It is also pertinent to note that the announcement does not mention the rapper’s contract termination with SM Entertainment or his departure from SuperM. It now remains to be seen how and when Lucas will greet his fans in the coming days.