“I neither love him nor hate him”: Lucas announces departure from NCT and WayV in personal letter, fans have mixed reactions

SM Entertainment announced that Lucas will no longer be a part of NCT and WayV in a notice posted on May 10, 2023. The 24-year-old rapper also uploaded a personal handwritten note on his Instagram mentioning the same. The notice arrives after multiple speculations hinted at a comeback of the NCT rapper.

The news has naturally shocked the K-pop fandom, which is currently seeing a mix of responses. After nearly two years of hiatus and continuous discourse on whether the allegations were true or false, hardcore fans still supported the idol.

However, there were also many NCT and WayV fans who were happy with the idol’s departure as he would no longer be associated with the group.

The K-pop idol went on hiatus in August 2021 after multiple allegations of him gaslighting, cheating, and leeching money off his alleged ex-girlfriends were reported in the same month. The controversies were serious and hit the K-pop fandom like a truck.

The fandom was instantly divided, as one part believed in the innocence of the idol and “debunked” the claims while another demanded he be ousted from the group.

Despite hints of a new project, SM Entertainment reveals Lucas’ departure from NCT and WayV, rapper pens a letter

Hong Kong rapper, singer and model Lucas debuted with NCT in 2018 after passing SM Entertainment’s global audition in 2015. The rapper quickly became one of the most popular members of the group and went on to be a part of the supergroup SuperM, a group created by picking the most successful male idols from SM Entertainment’s idol groups.

The 24-year-old was scheduled to release a single with group member Hendery, but gaslighting controversies delayed the project indefinitely. He went on hiatus in 2021, and fans awaited his return with bated breath. Without any message, the K-pop idol posted some photos and a dance clip on his personal Instagram account after six months, causing fans to speculate about his return to NCT.

Each update from Lucas elicited the same mixed reactions from the K-pop fandom. Most recently, SM Entertainment’s CEO, Chris Lee, posted pictures of him with the 24-year-old rapper. Hence, the majority sentiment was that the K-pop idol would be returning to NCT.

Im crying LUCAS INSTAGRAM UPDATE :really comeback!! 🥺Im crying

However, on May 10, 2023, fans were given official confirmation that Lucas would be going solo. He posted an emotional letter on Instagram for his members and fans and mentioned that it was “the right decision for the good of all.” He added that he would do his best to muster the courage to face fans who have been waiting for him.

The agency’s notice also mentioned that the 24-year-old artist would showcase individual works in the future. It is speculated that he will return to the world of music as a solo artist.

The K-pop fandom’s mixed reaction to Lucas’ departure

The announcement of Lucas’ departure from NCT and WayV has shocked the K-pop fandom. While some are in support of the idol embarking on a new journey, many were happy because his continued inclusion with the groups would have harmed the other members.

૮₍ ˶ᵔ ᵕ ᵔ˶ ₎ა @iaehyn lucas in the dorm packing up his stuff while the rest of nct is celebrating lucas in the dorm packing up his stuff while the rest of nct is celebrating https://t.co/PsO6t4uqDN

"Lucas announces withdrawal from NCT and WayV"

Nctzens right now:



"Lucas announces withdrawal from NCT and WayV"

Nctzens right now:

ari @huinjaes everyone in nct celebrating as lucas packs his bags everyone in nct celebrating as lucas packs his bags https://t.co/3De6WRdxDI

However, there were also some fans who wondered what the future of WayV would be, since the 24-year-old rapper was one of the most popular members of the group.

SC ᥫ᭡ @slayycas SMTOWN @SMTOWNGLOBAL SM엔터테인먼트입니다. SM엔터테인먼트입니다. https://t.co/iEJdL30HXS y’all cheering from this but y’all aren’t realizing that wayv is OFFICIALLY gonna flop from this, nct & superm are gonna loose A LOT of fans. lucas leaving means that sasanegs can truly take advantage and RUIN idol careers. ur sick if ur happy about this .. twitter.com/smtownglobal/s… y’all cheering from this but y’all aren’t realizing that wayv is OFFICIALLY gonna flop from this, nct & superm are gonna loose A LOT of fans. lucas leaving means that sasanegs can truly take advantage and RUIN idol careers. ur sick if ur happy about this .. twitter.com/smtownglobal/s…

sam313 @sam31319744973 @slayycas Yup wavy is dead to me w/ Lucas. During their last comeback I tried to get interested but missed Lucas so much I was like… ok let’s sit this one out, no need to force myself to support when my fav is not here. But like I just officially lost my reason @slayycas Yup wavy is dead to me w/ Lucas. During their last comeback I tried to get interested but missed Lucas so much I was like… ok let’s sit this one out, no need to force myself to support when my fav is not here. But like I just officially lost my reason

xuxi @dodot_tt @slayycas NCT is not the same without him, especially WayV. He's the reason why I got into NCT and KPOP and without him in NCT?!! Idk what to do anymore, HE'S ONE OF THE PILLARS IN NCT. @slayycas NCT is not the same without him, especially WayV. He's the reason why I got into NCT and KPOP and without him in NCT?!! Idk what to do anymore, HE'S ONE OF THE PILLARS IN NCT.

Fay @FayzaHumayra @slayycas No matter what anyone says, it is true that WayV will feel his gap largely! Many fans, (me included) got into NCT because of him. And now, NCT without him? WayV without him?! @slayycas No matter what anyone says, it is true that WayV will feel his gap largely! Many fans, (me included) got into NCT because of him. And now, NCT without him? WayV without him?!

On the other hand, many also rose in support of the artist. They mentioned that they would wait for him to make a powerful comeback and continued to state that he was innocent.

ejaa @mrkrejazxn



Thank you for everything Lucas, you are the best for all of you. You are no longer an idol, but you are still our idol, we love Lucas, we miss you. You will be a successful person out there, Waiting for your work. Ilysm🤍🤍🤍 WAR IS OVERThank you for everything Lucas, you are the best for all of you. You are no longer an idol, but you are still our idol, we love Lucas, we miss you. You will be a successful person out there, Waiting for your work. Ilysm🤍🤍🤍 WAR IS OVER🌹Thank you for everything Lucas, you are the best for all of you. You are no longer an idol, but you are still our idol, we love Lucas, we miss you. You will be a successful person out there, Waiting for your work. Ilysm🤍🤍🤍 https://t.co/3lpxurFtbe

♥🍓Moon🍓♥ @BearyTumble I'm actually glad Lucas left.



In a way I expected it anyway so I don't feel any type of way about it. Obviously I'll miss him with the others and I'll ALWAYS be WayV7 and Nct23 but I'm going to support him no matter what as I've always done, especially since this was HIS choice I'm actually glad Lucas left.In a way I expected it anyway so I don't feel any type of way about it. Obviously I'll miss him with the others and I'll ALWAYS be WayV7 and Nct23 but I'm going to support him no matter what as I've always done, especially since this was HIS choice

🍓❄️ || LUCAS IS HERE @icyfruity_ Sad fact that i will never witness them as a complete member. I never imagine that i will be in this situation. Lucas, who brought me into this fandom now that he decided to leave i dont even know what to feel. It’s mix feelings tbh. Sad, angry, happy even disappointed. Sad fact that i will never witness them as a complete member. I never imagine that i will be in this situation. Lucas, who brought me into this fandom now that he decided to leave i dont even know what to feel. It’s mix feelings tbh. Sad, angry, happy even disappointed. https://t.co/FSypXuF7XF

🍓❄️ || LUCAS IS HERE @icyfruity_ Im wishing u all the best in your next career. Be it soloist or what im here to support u. Thank you for your hardwork u went through a lot these past few years. See u soon, in next chapter of life Lucas 🤍 Im wishing u all the best in your next career. Be it soloist or what im here to support u. Thank you for your hardwork u went through a lot these past few years. See u soon, in next chapter of life Lucas 🤍

Netta @nettaohnetta

Thank you so much for NCT and WayV Lucas that I've known this far. Since you are the first one who literally made me curious about NCT. Waiting you for the last 2 years, but this is the final.

I will wait for more of your activity forward, Soloist Lucas.

화이팅 Dear Lucas,Thank you so much for NCT and WayV Lucas that I've known this far. Since you are the first one who literally made me curious about NCT. Waiting you for the last 2 years, but this is the final.I will wait for more of your activity forward, Soloist Lucas.화이팅 Dear Lucas,Thank you so much for NCT and WayV Lucas that I've known this far. Since you are the first one who literally made me curious about NCT. Waiting you for the last 2 years, but this is the final.I will wait for more of your activity forward, Soloist Lucas.화이팅💚 https://t.co/9lmjP0FtMq

. @xuxiscutie just how fast the night changes~



Thank to all Lumis! thank you for being strong and staying for Lucas. It was rough and mentally draining but you still here. Hugs n kisses to all who use their brain, voices n platform. Y'all had been strong, thank you so much for fighting. just how fast the night changes~Thank to all Lumis! thank you for being strong and staying for Lucas. It was rough and mentally draining but you still here. Hugs n kisses to all who use their brain, voices n platform. Y'all had been strong, thank you so much for fighting. https://t.co/gIAausKAI4

Koen @KoenKiryuu logged out (real) @yunhocyte real talk though i genuinely feel sorry for all his victims who have suffered through so much pain from him and his deranged fans like he gets to keep his career but they’ve been through so much it’s honestly awful real talk though i genuinely feel sorry for all his victims who have suffered through so much pain from him and his deranged fans like he gets to keep his career but they’ve been through so much it’s honestly awful Lucas is innocent, THERE ARE NO VICTIMS, ALL THIS SHIT WAS DONE BY AN SSG BUT YOU IDIOTS DECIDE NOT TO BELIEVE THAT, THEN YOU ARE HYPOCRITE SAYING YOU ARE WORRIED ABOUT THE MENTAL HEALTH OF IDOLS twitter.com/yunhocyte/stat… Lucas is innocent, THERE ARE NO VICTIMS, ALL THIS SHIT WAS DONE BY AN SSG BUT YOU IDIOTS DECIDE NOT TO BELIEVE THAT, THEN YOU ARE HYPOCRITE SAYING YOU ARE WORRIED ABOUT THE MENTAL HEALTH OF IDOLS twitter.com/yunhocyte/stat…

𝔚𝔲𝔧𝔲𝔫𝔤²⁶ @OTkpopfan Ot22/25 can celebrate now, until another way or nct member will leave the group bcs your "innocent" "sweet" "lovely" "victim" is out in the world RUINING other idols passions for singing and dancing. Lucas is still innocent, WASH YOUR EYES WITH SOME SOAP AND GO READ EVERYTHING. Ot22/25 can celebrate now, until another way or nct member will leave the group bcs your "innocent" "sweet" "lovely" "victim" is out in the world RUINING other idols passions for singing and dancing. Lucas is still innocent, WASH YOUR EYES WITH SOME SOAP AND GO READ EVERYTHING.

It is also pertinent to note that the announcement does not mention the rapper’s contract termination with SM Entertainment or his departure from SuperM. It now remains to be seen how and when Lucas will greet his fans in the coming days.

