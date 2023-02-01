"WAR IS OVER": Fans celebrate NCT Lucas' return after a two-year-long hiatus

On February 1, 2023, NCT Lucas posted a dance video on Instagram, his first post revealing himself since the beginning of his hiatus back in 2021. With fans speculating what this could mean for Lucas and hoping for the announcement of his return, another Instagram post only further convinced them that the idol was set to make his comeback soon.

Around the same time as NCT Lucas' post, the CEO of SM Entertainment, Chris Lee (Lee Sung Soo), posted a picture of him and Lucas seated together, erasing all questions from fans on Lucas' possible departure from the company, given his consistently increasing hiatus period. The CEO also commented on the idol's dance video.

However, lack of any official statement to clear the air around all the accusations raised against Lucas' cheating scandal has continued to upset fans.

Fans agree that the reconstruction of the idol's image and explanations for allegations made against Lucas are more important than a rushed comeback. As a result, fans are afraid that the company will resume the idol's activities without any statements that support or explain Lucas' position.

Fans trend "WeLoveYouLucas" after NCT Lucas returns to his idol activities following a lengthy hiatus

In less than an hour after fans learned of NCT Lucas' return, Twitter and other social media platforms were flooded with celebratory posts and speculations about his comeback, given that Lucas was away and inactive for over two years. Naturally, the news began to trend under many keywords, including "We Love You, Lucas."

444 @xuxisgal made his comeback by posting a dance vid when people are shaming him for his dancing abilities proves that he doesn't give a single fk about haters. Lucas my man I AM SO PROUD OF YOU made his comeback by posting a dance vid when people are shaming him for his dancing abilities proves that he doesn't give a single fk about haters. Lucas my man I AM SO PROUD OF YOU https://t.co/ClRIG7kaG8

VANCT 💚 AY-YO 💗 @NEOVANCT WTF IS LUCAS BACK?!?!?!? THIS WAS POSTED LITERALLY 40 MINUTES AGO FROM THE OFFICIAL CHRIS LEE FROM SM IG ACCOUNT AND THIS IS A NEW PHOTO OML?!!?!??! HES FR GOMMA CB WITH SUPERM WTF IS LUCAS BACK?!?!?!? THIS WAS POSTED LITERALLY 40 MINUTES AGO FROM THE OFFICIAL CHRIS LEE FROM SM IG ACCOUNT AND THIS IS A NEW PHOTO OML?!!?!??! HES FR GOMMA CB WITH SUPERM https://t.co/rnPLMnWZEZ

Given the unexpected nature of the announcement, many went feral over the news and are still in disbelief over the legitimacy of his return. However, fans aren't completely satisfied with the news. While posting a picture of Lucas along with SM Entertainment's CEO is a big step taken by the agency, the uncertainty surrounding the idol's current circumstances has frustrated fans.

With no official statement declaring how and when NCT Lucas will be resuming activities, fans continue to be plagued by unanswered queries. Whether he'll continue as a WayV member or if he's still a part of SuperM are some of the many questions raised by the vagueness of his return. Meanwhile, fans who are happy about his return have an additional issue to face amidst their celebrations.

yaen 🌙 LUCAS ERA !!! @xuxiador ALMOST 4M VIEWS AND ITS ONLY BEEN AN HOURHE POSTED THIS REEL???? LUCAS POWER IS INSANE ALMOST 4M VIEWS AND ITS ONLY BEEN AN HOURHE POSTED THIS REEL???? LUCAS POWER IS INSANE https://t.co/aPiFym6aQx

azlin ᵕ̈ @azlinals LUCAS IS BACK. HATERS STAY BARK 🫰🏻 no official statement, chris lee just post a pic his and lucas. WHAT A PLOT TWISTLUCAS IS BACK. HATERS STAY BARK 🫰🏻 no official statement, chris lee just post a pic his and lucas. WHAT A PLOT TWIST 😭💚 LUCAS IS BACK. HATERS STAY BARK 🫰🏻

nureen @dearjhyuno EVERYONE KEEP ALL THE RECEIPTS. REMEMBER THE ANTIS WHO INSULTED LUCAS BEFORE. DONT LET THEM GET AWAY AND PRETEND THEY LIKE LUCAS NOW. IM SO SERIOUS EVERYONE KEEP ALL THE RECEIPTS. REMEMBER THE ANTIS WHO INSULTED LUCAS BEFORE. DONT LET THEM GET AWAY AND PRETEND THEY LIKE LUCAS NOW. IM SO SERIOUS

Many netizens, including some NCTzens, are unhappy about Lucas’ return and have voiced their dislike towards the idol. After Lucas' post of his dance practice made the rounds online, people were throwing criticisms against the idol, nitpicking his dance skills, and being unwelcoming of his return in general.

The split in fandom has also led to concerns among fans since it inevitably gives rise to many disputes, disagreements, and fights between NCTzens who support Lucas and others who don’t. This deeply affects the fandom since much evidence to prove the fabrication of Lucas' bullying and cheating scandal has surfaced, proving his innocence.

444 @xuxisgal everything is nice but a statement to clear Lucas's name is a must cuz his reputation is worth more than a comeback everything is nice but a statement to clear Lucas's name is a must cuz his reputation is worth more than a comeback

So lucas will become a soloist?? And maybe will be in superm too??? I honestly don't get why they just never dropped a statement bro.. they let this mans name get dragged through dirt till this day????



So lucas will become a soloist?? And maybe will be in superm too??? I honestly don't get why they just never dropped a statement bro.. they let this mans name get dragged through dirt till this day???? https://t.co/hKe8zJEJiQ

‧₊˚.로렌 ˚ ༘♡*.｡ @gummyjeno_ How are people actually mad about the ceo posting about him does this ruin the narrative you had in your head about him being the bad guy? Is that why ?? Grow up ffs and let us be happy Lucas is back. How are people actually mad about the ceo posting about him does this ruin the narrative you had in your head about him being the bad guy? Is that why ?? Grow up ffs and let us be happy Lucas is back.

The rising dispute and mixed feelings from netizens is the very reason that fans are demanding an official statement from SM Entertainment to help clear the air around NCT Lucas. Regardless, the majority of fans have showcased their love and support for the idol, rejoicing at the news of the end of their long wait.

Jen @luminousnctzen The CEO of SM posted pictures with Lucas, that’s the biggest show of support that the company can do for their idol.



There should be no doubt to anyone that Lucas is still very much in NCT and SuperM. Eagerly awaiting his comeback this year! The CEO of SM posted pictures with Lucas, that’s the biggest show of support that the company can do for their idol. There should be no doubt to anyone that Lucas is still very much in NCT and SuperM. Eagerly awaiting his comeback this year!

azlin ᵕ̈ @azlinals I am very happy to see lucas. but I hope sm to clarify what happened and drop the official statement. I don't want everyone to blame lucas because there is no official statement yet. I am very happy to see lucas. but I hope sm to clarify what happened and drop the official statement. I don't want everyone to blame lucas because there is no official statement yet.

As NCT Lucas moves forward with his activities as an idol, fans are curious about what he has in store for them and are waiting for an official announcement from the entertainment agency for a proper explanation regarding Lucas' current circumstances.

