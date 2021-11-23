ProtectLucas and #Lucas_Out trends as fans analyze NCT Lucas’ Chinese apology

In a sudden turn of events, NCT Lucas' scandal was brought up once again by several netizens who “analyzed” his Chinese apology posted in August. Based on certain sentence structures in the handwritten letter, many of them believe the NCT member to be the guy his alleged ex-girlfriends painted him to be. They soon gained the attention of other K-pop stans as #Lucas_Out started trending on Twitter.
While many rose to defend the idol, with plausible arguments, the side who trended #Lucas_Out called them out to be allies in se*ual harassment. The trend soon took a bizarre turn as some fans started a #ProtectLucas space to defend him, but it instead became a place where they questioned the legitimacy of the victims, asking for their identities to be revealed.
NCT and WayV Lucas’ scandal creates a stir on Twitter yet again
On November 22, some netizens took to Twitter to analyze NCT member Lucas’s handwritten apology uploaded on social media in August. It was in light of his then-recent allegations by ex-girlfriends claiming that the K-pop idol gaslighted and manipulated them, in addition to leeching money off of them.
SM Entertainment then posted a statement along with announcing the idol’s hiatus. Some fans believed the statement and the idol’s apology were vague and did not explicitly state anything related to the scandal at first. However, a group of netizens has now pointed out certain phrases where he allegedly admits to his mistakes.
It soon snowballed into multiple netizens discussing the toxic culture where fans continue to support their idols blindly. They expressed disappointment and annoyance, especially with female fans who refused to believe the alleged victims, giving rise to the toxic culture where women feel unsafe to come out against their abusers due to the fear of being mocked.
Fans who defended the idol soon started a Twitter space in support of him. A quick look into it by certain fans noticed that the accounts on it were attacking the alleged victims, demanding their identity be revealed.
They raised multiple counterarguments, stating that Lucas could have been coerced to write an apology. They also questioned the timing of NCT’s comeback and said that “antis” spreading hate had become a pattern. The fans had debunked all the evidence given by Lucas' alleged ex-girlfriends, stating all of it had been edited. These fans also gave out a reminder on how multiple K-pop idols had lost their reputation by similar false cases.
The debate continued as the other side then called them out, saying that the idol is an adult who can make his own decisions. They even stated that the company could have sued the alleged victims for defamation or denied the allegations if they were false.
Meanwhile, netizens believe the culture of fans being “blatantly ignorant” to a K-pop idol’s misdeeds is detrimental to the society that aims to be an open and accessible space for victims to talk about their abusers without being shamed for it.