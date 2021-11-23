ProtectLucas and #Lucas_Out trends as fans analyze NCT Lucas’ Chinese apology

In a sudden turn of events, NCT Lucas' scandal was brought up once again by several netizens who “analyzed” his Chinese apology posted in August. Based on certain sentence structures in the handwritten letter, many of them believe the NCT member to be the guy his alleged ex-girlfriends painted him to be. They soon gained the attention of other K-pop stans as #Lucas_Out started trending on Twitter.

While many rose to defend the idol, with plausible arguments, the side who trended #Lucas_Out called them out to be allies in se*ual harassment. The trend soon took a bizarre turn as some fans started a #ProtectLucas space to defend him, but it instead became a place where they questioned the legitimacy of the victims, asking for their identities to be revealed.

NCT and WayV Lucas’ scandal creates a stir on Twitter yet again

On November 22, some netizens took to Twitter to analyze NCT member Lucas’s handwritten apology uploaded on social media in August. It was in light of his then-recent allegations by ex-girlfriends claiming that the K-pop idol gaslighted and manipulated them, in addition to leeching money off of them.

SM Entertainment then posted a statement along with announcing the idol’s hiatus. Some fans believed the statement and the idol’s apology were vague and did not explicitly state anything related to the scandal at first. However, a group of netizens has now pointed out certain phrases where he allegedly admits to his mistakes.

sofyᵕ̈ @xjspriv

"i have deeply reflected on what I HAVE done"

"I AM clearly aware of MY mistakes"

"MY personal behaviour"



💀 1+1=2 "who have been hurt by MY wrong behaviour""i have deeply reflected on what I HAVE done""I AM clearly aware of MY mistakes""MY personal behaviour"💀 1+1=2 #lucas_out "who have been hurt by MY wrong behaviour""i have deeply reflected on what I HAVE done""I AM clearly aware of MY mistakes" "MY personal behaviour"💀 1+1=2 #lucas_out https://t.co/IytIvvRTN7

It soon snowballed into multiple netizens discussing the toxic culture where fans continue to support their idols blindly. They expressed disappointment and annoyance, especially with female fans who refused to believe the alleged victims, giving rise to the toxic culture where women feel unsafe to come out against their abusers due to the fear of being mocked.

ً💌 @pagistorya #lucas_out it's disgusting that most people who defend him are women. you are girls, you should know how we often get the short end of the stick, especially when it comes to cases like this. would y'all really compromise your morals for a guy that you don't know in real life? #lucas_out it's disgusting that most people who defend him are women. you are girls, you should know how we often get the short end of the stick, especially when it comes to cases like this. would y'all really compromise your morals for a guy that you don't know in real life?

ً💌 @pagistorya #lucas_out i used to ult him before, i've been supporting him since he debuted actually. but at the end of the day, we gotta keep in mind that we don't know our idols irl. no matter how angelic we see them in our eyes, they're still humans who are capable of messing things up #lucas_out i used to ult him before, i've been supporting him since he debuted actually. but at the end of the day, we gotta keep in mind that we don't know our idols irl. no matter how angelic we see them in our eyes, they're still humans who are capable of messing things up

aisha - CHENLE DAY @S0SJEON "i believe facts and evidence" ppl like you are the reason why women cant speak up about their SA experience gtfo #lucas_out "i believe facts and evidence" ppl like you are the reason why women cant speak up about their SA experience gtfo #lucas_out

Fans who defended the idol soon started a Twitter space in support of him. A quick look into it by certain fans noticed that the accounts on it were attacking the alleged victims, demanding their identity be revealed.

They raised multiple counterarguments, stating that Lucas could have been coerced to write an apology. They also questioned the timing of NCT’s comeback and said that “antis” spreading hate had become a pattern. The fans had debunked all the evidence given by Lucas' alleged ex-girlfriends, stating all of it had been edited. These fans also gave out a reminder on how multiple K-pop idols had lost their reputation by similar false cases.

RJ Eulogio @EulogioRamil Idk why ppl want to trend this #lucas_out again, all im curious about is WHERE'S THE VICTIM? I ain't gonna believe those baseless tweets unless the VICTIM SPEAK, again doesn't mean he APOLOGIZED he's already guilty, its an apology not a confession, #LetTheVictimSpeakFirst Idk why ppl want to trend this #lucas_out again, all im curious about is WHERE'S THE VICTIM? I ain't gonna believe those baseless tweets unless the VICTIM SPEAK, again doesn't mean he APOLOGIZED he's already guilty, its an apology not a confession, #LetTheVictimSpeakFirst

doieloml @irachndie @S0SJEON his not guilty,, btw where are that 'VICTIMS' y'll are talking about let them speak omg why are they hiding if there's any or you are just making this rumors just bc you hate Lucas @S0SJEON his not guilty,, btw where are that 'VICTIMS' y'll are talking about let them speak omg why are they hiding if there's any or you are just making this rumors just bc you hate Lucas

elizabethyyy @elizabethyyy3 If it's true, what's with the fake evidence? If it's true how come stories don't add up? You trust anonymous people on the internet accusing an artist quickly rising to fame and fortune but not an investigation because it's conducted by fans? #lucas_out If it's true, what's with the fake evidence? If it's true how come stories don't add up? You trust anonymous people on the internet accusing an artist quickly rising to fame and fortune but not an investigation because it's conducted by fans? #lucas_out

The debate continued as the other side then called them out, saying that the idol is an adult who can make his own decisions. They even stated that the company could have sued the alleged victims for defamation or denied the allegations if they were false.

nia @iveings so are you saying these victims have to be public for this situation to be valid? that’s an invasion of victim anonymity and privacy. period. #ProtectLucas so are you saying these victims have to be public for this situation to be valid? that’s an invasion of victim anonymity and privacy. period. #ProtectLucas

ava 🍑 @revehive “why aren’t the victims showing more proof” maybe because of people like y’all who are creating spaces to blindly defend someone who doesn’t even know you exist and discredit those who have stepped forward #ProtectLucas “why aren’t the victims showing more proof” maybe because of people like y’all who are creating spaces to blindly defend someone who doesn’t even know you exist and discredit those who have stepped forward #ProtectLucas

MOTS👑 @nesujayofficial @JustGonnaSayIt5 @doiephoria Then they would have made an effort to even sue the accusers. But if there's a slight chance that its true then jokes on them, but they didn't. That should tell you something no? @JustGonnaSayIt5 @doiephoria Then they would have made an effort to even sue the accusers. But if there's a slight chance that its true then jokes on them, but they didn't. That should tell you something no?

ysa @tenl96s if he really is innocent then he and his label/company would've taken actual actions to clear his name in an instant because the things being thrown at him ARE SERIOUS do u think they'd really just sit there and do nothing when things are this big alr if hes innocent #lucas_out if he really is innocent then he and his label/company would've taken actual actions to clear his name in an instant because the things being thrown at him ARE SERIOUS do u think they'd really just sit there and do nothing when things are this big alr if hes innocent #lucas_out

🍚 @meowhendery space glitched so i couldn't follow what they're saying anymore but i just hope lc defenders and those who invalidate the hardships of the victims won't have to go through SA too before y'all realize that defending a sexual abuser makes you nothing but an ignorant #lucas_out space glitched so i couldn't follow what they're saying anymore but i just hope lc defenders and those who invalidate the hardships of the victims won't have to go through SA too before y'all realize that defending a sexual abuser makes you nothing but an ignorant #lucas_out

aisha - CHENLE DAY @S0SJEON sm wouldve proved his innocence in a matter of days if he were innocent bc these allegations arent some small allegations. these are serious issues, trust me when i say they wouldve spoken up. they didnt, its been months, therefore lucas guilty. tyvm sm wouldve proved his innocence in a matter of days if he were innocent bc these allegations arent some small allegations. these are serious issues, trust me when i say they wouldve spoken up. they didnt, its been months, therefore lucas guilty. tyvm

Meanwhile, netizens believe the culture of fans being “blatantly ignorant” to a K-pop idol’s misdeeds is detrimental to the society that aims to be an open and accessible space for victims to talk about their abusers without being shamed for it.

Edited by R. Elahi