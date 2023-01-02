On January 1, 2023, SuperM's official YouTube account released a teaser for their upcoming comeback, and the 25-second video had fans digging for hints. Interestingly, a very specific part of the video displaying seven strings of light piqued fans' interest the most in the entire video. Following a lengthy pause, the possible hint of having all seven members back together in 2023 excited fans.

However, amid the good news, fans also speculate that given NCT Lucas' ongoing hiatus ever since his cheating scandal, he might have been replaced by another SM artist, possibly TVXQ Yunho. Though the information hasn't been confirmed yet, fans anticipate whether or not Lucas will ever return as an SM artist and have taken to Twitter to express their mixed reactions.

r 🌸 @4jeonglee the superm teaser having the fandom colors of shinee, exo, nct/wayv, AND TVXQ???? the superm teaser having the fandom colors of shinee, exo, nct/wayv, AND TVXQ???? https://t.co/Wj3hl475Ry

Fans react to theories surrounding SuperM's 2023 comeback: Lucas' return, new member, and more

Following the release of the SuperM comeback teaser, fans couldn't help but dwell on its intricasies. Since the beginning of EXO Baekhyun and SHINee Taemin's military service, SuperM had halted their activities until the idols' return in 2023. Given that NCT Lucas has also been on hiatus since 2021, fans are trying to guess whether Lucas is finally back for good or if he's being replaced in SuperM.

Check out how fans have responded to the teaser and speculations:

َ @NHY6CK

#SuperM #NCT #WayV #LUCAS twitter.com/i/web/status/1… CALL ME WHATEVER YOU WANT BUT Y'ALL SEE THE 7 LIGHTS?????? IS THAT A SIGN THAT WE ARE FINALLY GETTING LUCAS BACK???? CALL ME WHATEVER YOU WANT BUT Y'ALL SEE THE 7 LIGHTS?????? IS THAT A SIGN THAT WE ARE FINALLY GETTING LUCAS BACK????#SuperM #NCT #WayV #LUCAS twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ohY4SQD48c

Rei💎5HINee FOREVER @GamerNeko39_Rei

There are 4 green lights and 4 NCT members. There are 2 blue lights and 2 EXO members. There's 1 red light and 1 SHINee member. If there's 4 green lights, then I don't believe Lucas is being replaced as there are 4 NCT members and 4 green lights @allkpop Think about this:There are 4 green lights and 4 NCT members. There are 2 blue lights and 2 EXO members. There's 1 red light and 1 SHINee member. If there's 4 green lights, then I don't believe Lucas is being replaced as there are 4 NCT members and 4 green lights @allkpop Think about this:There are 4 green lights and 4 NCT members. There are 2 blue lights and 2 EXO members. There's 1 red light and 1 SHINee member. If there's 4 green lights, then I don't believe Lucas is being replaced as there are 4 NCT members and 4 green lights

444 @xuxisgal I hope sm won't miss the perfect opportunity to let Lucas comeback with superm this year like they failed to do with wayv I hope sm won't miss the perfect opportunity to let Lucas comeback with superm this year like they failed to do with wayv

veni vidi vici @yujaemcity



pearl neo champagne: nct/wayv (3)

cosmic latte: exo (2)

aqua pearl: shinee (1)

pearl red: tvxq (1)



whether there’ll be group member changes/additions in superm, the red color here really makes it interesting i think the lights here are based on each fandom colorpearl neo champagne: nct/wayv (3)cosmic latte: exo (2)aqua pearl: shinee (1)pearl red: tvxq (1)whether there’ll be group member changes/additions in superm, the red color here really makes it interesting i think the lights here are based on each fandom colorpearl neo champagne: nct/wayv (3)cosmic latte: exo (2)aqua pearl: shinee (1)pearl red: tvxq (1)whether there’ll be group member changes/additions in superm, the red color here really makes it interesting 🌝 https://t.co/wmfIUTBfmK

ryoato @ry0at0 @allkpop We deserve an explanation if he is not in the group. I hate the assumptions people make and the situation should be dealt with better. Lucas has been slandered for almost two years now and SM hasn’t said a single thing .. @allkpop We deserve an explanation if he is not in the group. I hate the assumptions people make and the situation should be dealt with better. Lucas has been slandered for almost two years now and SM hasn’t said a single thing ..

The seven laser lights in the teaser that initially fed the rumors are of different colors, each possibly referring to the members of SuperM, namely, SHINee Taemin, EXO Baekhyun and KAI, NCT Mark, Taeyong, Ten, and Lucas. While some argue that there are four green lights to indicate the NCT members taking part in the comeback, others believe that the bright shining red light is for TVXQ Yunho.

Realistically speaking, fans think that NCT Lucas was most likely replaced, given that his return would've been more appropriate through WayV's latest comeback Phantom. This naturally prompted netizens to speculate who could be the possible replacement. Other fans, however, held out hope that Lucas would take part in SuperM's comeback.

Rei💎5HINee FOREVER @GamerNeko39_Rei

🍋 ro @doyoubuns imagine if they really replace that man w a tvxq in superm... kinda humiliating that's an insane talent disparity imagine if they really replace that man w a tvxq in superm... kinda humiliating that's an insane talent disparity

han @djhwoos adding tvxq member to superm is kinda.. non sense?? not a bad intention, it's just they're on a different level. TVXQ is GOD of kpop.. and adding one of them to a new group... i cant even imagine it🤧 adding tvxq member to superm is kinda.. non sense?? not a bad intention, it's just they're on a different level. TVXQ is GOD of kpop.. and adding one of them to a new group... i cant even imagine it🤧

Regardless, many fans have also expressed that uncertainty about the news and the possible change in the group's lineup is not what they want. In an ideal SuperM comeback, fans wish for the originally crafted lineup of members to appear, and cutting Lucas off will disrespect both the artist and his fans. While some are curious about the addition of a new member, others simply don't want a comeback without NCT Lucas.

Fans urged for a proper explanation of the change in the lineup, if any, and of Lucas' continuing hiatus despite the debunked allegations. Among the many concerns people have for the comeback, they also worry that adding a member from TVXQ might not be the best decision, given that the group hasn't had a comeback themselves. Fans also believe that a visible disparity among the groups exists.

c. @606HAES like taemin and baekhyun’s fans arent waiting for their respective solo comebacks and an exo/shinee comeback adding superm in like mark is not already busy enoughlike taemin and baekhyun’s fans arent waiting for their respective solo comebacks and an exo/shinee comeback adding superm in like mark is not already busy enough 🚬 like taemin and baekhyun’s fans arent waiting for their respective solo comebacks and an exo/shinee comeback 🚬

✴︎ @ltyexos guilt tripping superm fans for being excited isn't gonna make mark any less overworked likehdjehdjd y'all are not making sense i'm sorry guilt tripping superm fans for being excited isn't gonna make mark any less overworked likehdjehdjd y'all are not making sense i'm sorry

In other news, fans also expressed their concerns about NCT Mark and his lack of rest. Given that the idol has been constantly working and touring for almost a year with no break, the news of the comeback has only fuelled fans' concerns. They hope that Mark gets sufficient time to rest and regain his strengths before SuperM's comeback and its promotions.

With so much speculation concerning the comeback, fans surely experienced a rollercoaster of emotions. Since it is one of the most awaited returns ever since the group's show-stopping album dropped in 2020, Super One, which dominated the internet, fans rejoiced at the news. However, the uncertainty and confusion that followed has left them processing some mixed emotions.

