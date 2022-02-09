×
#WelcomeBackLucas: Fans celebrate NCT member’s first Instagram update after hiatus

NCT&#039;s Lucas for SuperM concept photo (Image via @superm/Twitter)
NCT's Lucas for SuperM concept photo (Image via @superm/Twitter)
Afreen Khan
ANALYST
Modified Feb 09, 2022 11:33 PM IST
On February 9, NCT’s Lucas posted a black-and-white photo of the sea and sunset on his official Instagram account, signifying his return to the group’s official activities. SM Entertainment announced his hiatus on August 25 last year, after the idol was caught in a notorious scandal.

After nearly five and a half months, Lucas performed public and official activity on Instagram, letting fans know about his comeback. Fans eagerly awaiting his return soon started trending #WelcomeBackLucas to show their unlimited support.

NCT’s Lucas posts an update on Instagram marking his return to group activities

The fandom is in utter joy as a surprise update from NCT's Lucas signifying his comeback has left them exhilarated. The last activity of the idol was a handwritten apology letter for his "past behavior" regarding the ex-girlfriend's scandal.

Lucas uploaded a black-and-white photo without any caption. The post currently has 537,650+ comments, and most of them are filled with "Miss you," crying, and heart emojis. Fans also wrote heartfelt letters expressing their support for the idol.

The idol created quite a buzz on social media, especially Twitter and the Chinese app Weibo. 'Huang Xuxi Instagram update' overtook the 2022 Beijing Olympics update and ranked No. 1 on the Weibo search results. Huang Xuxi is one of the two Chinese names of Lucas. #LUCAS ranks No. 1 and 'OUR SUNSHINE IS BACK' No. 11 on worldwide Twitter trends charts.

Thank you #LUCAS & Lumis🤍🖤 https://t.co/NLeLqBKkcY
LUCAS WONG, YOU ARE WORTH THE WAIT ! #Lucas #welcomebacklucas https://t.co/6e6x1qr4B7
WELCOME BACK LUCAS https://t.co/TmO2Fj8HNT

It’s Return of the King! Lucas trending #1 on weibo over Olympics news!!!!!OUR SUNSHINE IS BACK! #WelcomeBackLucas#WeLoveYouLucas#LucasIsBack#LUCAS https://t.co/r1x8ZipJ5b
To all my lumis, and everyone who waited for him, stood by his side, fought for him, suffered so much…THANK YOU!Your efforts & love for him got us here today, i’m sure Lucas knows how much he is loved and always will be. This his year! We Won! He is back❤️❤️❤️#WelcomeBackLucas https://t.co/knsorrWOj6
this is literally my reaction after lucas posted on ighttps://t.co/wNXUDPbSAj
LUCAS IS BACK. I REPEAT, WONG YUKHEI IS BACK!!! https://t.co/IhzUAM972O
1.5 million hearts in 1 hour?See that Xuxi?You are loved. And yes, welcome back!#LUCAS #WayV https://t.co/Dz1VrLtwXS
2022.02.09 #LUCAS Come Back https://t.co/lekdIMwtiT

Lucas, a member of SuperM and NCT’s Chinese sub-unit WayV, was about to release a song with member Hendery titled Jalapeño before his scandal broke out.

The song’s release was put on hold, and Lucas was given an indefinite hiatus. The concept photos for Jalapeño, posted before his apology, are filled with ‘come back’ and ‘we miss you’ messages, too, now.

lucas being cut out of all promo and merch without so much as a word over essentially being a bad boyfriend lol sm is literal trash https://t.co/35hvTNYDgR

Due to the hiatus, the idol was absent from multiple merchandise and album releases of NCT. The 2022 Season's Greetings, SM's Halloween party, a full-group merchandise drop, and Universe, an album where all subunits come together under one release, did not include a single trace of Lucas.

With each release came the wrath of fans demanding a clear statement regarding his ex-girlfriends' scandal and a definite period of hiatus.

NCT Lucas’ ex-girlfriend scandal

On August 23, a Twitterati, claiming to be Lucas’ ex-girlfriend, alleged that the idol gaslit her and used her for her money. Another netizen claimed to be his ex-girlfriend and alleged that he leeched her off too. A third and final alleged ex-girlfriend claimed he cheated on her with someone else after being intimate with her.

The controversy took place in a matter of days and divided the fandom in half. Some believed the many proofs the alleged ex-girlfriends posted, while others “debunked” them on their own. SM Entertainment halted Lucas’ activities after the scandal without any detailed announcement.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
