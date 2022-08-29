NCT’s Lucas updates fans on IG after 6 months saying “I Ain’t Worried”

NCT’s Lucas has given fans a ray of hope after six long months. The 23-year-old rapper posted a photo from Tom Cruise’s latest hit movie, Top Gun: Maverick, hinting at his return to the group. The rapper’s last update was six months ago, on February 9, 2022. It was a black and white photo of the sea and the sun with no caption.

While that post was up for interpretation, the latest post of August 29 seems to be a direct message to his fans: He is going to push forward and keep his dreams alive because he is not worried anymore.

Lucas’ latest Instagram post of August 29 is a screenshot from one of the scenes in Top Gun: Maverick. The picture captures the scene of a group of men playing by the beach. The photo holds a lot of importance as it is a scene when OneRepublic’s I Ain’t Worried plays in the background. The song’s chorus says,

“I ain't worried 'bout it right now (right now) / Keeping dreams alive (hey!), 1999, heroes / I ain't worried 'bout it right now (right now) / Swimmin' in the floods (hey!), dancing on the clouds below”

NCT’s Lucas says I Ain’t Worried a year after going on hiatus after scandal

JaeSan✨Neo Seoul✨ @Jae_San_ I just watched Maverick too recently and that scene really is a precious carefree scene. Just the guys having fun not worrying about their duties and task and the hardship/challenge they will soon endure in the movie. Much like Lucas 🥹 I am so happy to wake up to Lucas updateI just watched Maverick too recently and that scene really is a precious carefree scene. Just the guys having fun not worrying about their duties and task and the hardship/challenge they will soon endure in the movie. Much like Lucas 🥹 I am so happy to wake up to Lucas update 😭 I just watched Maverick too recently and that scene really is a precious carefree scene. Just the guys having fun not worrying about their duties and task and the hardship/challenge they will soon endure in the movie. Much like Lucas 🥹 https://t.co/kctAPILL4c

As “LUCAS UPDATE” began trending shortly after the rapper’s Instagram post, fans discussed the hidden meaning behind the picture and the song. As per the fans, the words “1999 heroes” hint at the rapper himself, as he was born in 1999. The first two lines of the chorus also signify the 23-year-old idol’s message of moving towards his dream and not letting the future worry him.

Although just a screenshot, the post holds significant meaning for the fans who have been waiting a year to #ProtectLucas. The OT23 fans were ecstatic and close to tears after seeing the update. It has been over a year since the idol went on a hiatus, and many believe that it is a positive sign of him resuming his activities with NCT.

Luman:Standby-Lucas @StandbyLucas

#lucas

#LUCASISBACK

#WeLoveYouLucas Lucas tag has been trending #1 on weibo ent-board for 2 hours, and still trending now Lucas tag has been trending #1 on weibo ent-board for 2 hours, and still trending now😆#lucas#LUCASISBACK #WeLoveYouLucas https://t.co/9UbeBgcFf5

YANA @yan_na_alm 🥲 I’m waiting for a comeback SM!!!!!



#LUCAS #WayV @WayV_official #NCT @NCTsmtown Lucas is baaaaaaacccckkkkkkkkkkk O my gad my 0T7 WayV and 0T23🥲 I’m waiting for a comeback SM!!!!! Lucas is baaaaaaacccckkkkkkkkkkk O my gad my 0T7 WayV and 0T23💕🌱🌱🥲 I’m waiting for a comeback SM!!!!!#LUCAS #WayV @WayV_official #NCT @NCTsmtown https://t.co/A2cY0DWWcY

Tinay ☁ @neoyongcty I'M A SOLID OT23 STAN BUT AT THE SAME TIME I'M HAVING MIXED EMOTION ABT LUCAS UPDATE. WE DESERVE A CONFIRMATION :(( I'M A SOLID OT23 STAN BUT AT THE SAME TIME I'M HAVING MIXED EMOTION ABT LUCAS UPDATE. WE DESERVE A CONFIRMATION :((

PATUHI RULES‼️ @nctzenbase 🫶 LUCAS UPDATE AND EVERYONE NEEDS TO KNOW 🫶 LUCAS UPDATE AND EVERYONE NEEDS TO KNOW😭 https://t.co/Y0VXNzhgfa

Jessy 🍓(๑･̑◡･̑๑) @ddalgi__bunny i hope there is a good news soon everytime lucas update my hand shakingi hope there is a good news soon everytime lucas update my hand shaking 😭😭😭😭 i hope there is a good news soon 😭

ᴮᴱKim⁷ ♡'s Chenle LUCAS CAME HOME! @seokjinii_kim WAYV IS 7! NCT IS 23! LUCAS BELONGS IN NCT AND NOTHING WILL CHANGE THAT!! WAYV IS 7! NCT IS 23! LUCAS BELONGS IN NCT AND NOTHING WILL CHANGE THAT!!

NCT's Lucas: Scandal, apology, hiatus and comeback

A year ago, on August 25, 2021, the NCT rapper released a handwritten apology, and SM Entertainment announced his hiatus after an infamous scandal tainted his reputation. His sub-unit debut with fellow member Hendery was also canceled.

The controversy involved alleged ex-girlfriends who accused the idol of gaslighting and manipulating them. It was one of the biggest scandals of 2021 that left the K-pop fandom in pieces.

Both the personal letter and official statement mentioned that the NCT rapper was apologetic for his wrongful behavior in the past. However, his fans, who had “debunked” the evidence, demanded a statement addressing the issue at hand clearly. Another part of the fandom clearly expressed their wishes to have the idol removed from the group.

JaeSan✨Neo Seoul✨ @Jae_San_

#LucasIsInnocent #ProtectLucas #SasaengOut

@SMTOWNGLOBAL @WayV_official @dispatchsns Here is the full investigation that has been going since allegations started. Read the proofs for yourself. LC was framed & is innocent. The full findings have been sent to SM for legal action. Here is the full investigation that has been going since allegations started. Read the proofs for yourself. LC was framed & is innocent. The full findings have been sent to SM for legal action.#LucasIsInnocent #ProtectLucas #SasaengOut@SMTOWNGLOBAL @WayV_official @dispatchsns https://t.co/t0Kc35H837

After the statement, the 23-year-old rapper went radio-silent. He was cut off from the 2022 Season’s Greetings merch, which further angered fans. Even though they rallied behind the agency to update them on Lucas’ indefinite hiatus, they only received a photo in February this year.

With the update, fans now have a ray of hope to count on. Moreover, since it has been over a year, they believe Lucas will be able to join NCT and all the sub-units in their activities soon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das