On Wednesday, May 24, in addition to the announcement of Sungchan and Shotaro's departure from NCT, SM Entertainment also revealed that they'll be continuing with the debut of NCT's final unit debut, NCT Tokyo, without the inclusion of the two members. While fans were upset by the members leaving the group, they were further angered at the company debuting a unit with new members when they already had the two artists they could debut.

However, this doesn't makeup all the reasons for the fans' anger. Other than their schedules with the annual NCT comeback, Sungchan and Shotaro has been promoting the group in Japan specifically for the debut of NCT Tokyo. Given their active participation in the promotional activities of the new group, fans naturally expected the two members to finally enter a fixed unit. With the same not coming to fruition, many have been quite frustrated and angered.

nica ✧*:･ﾟ @jenotyleex THEY CARRIED THE NCT BRAND TOO. THIS IS SO UNFAIR FOR SUNGTARO. THEYVE WORKED AND WAITED SO HARD THEY CARRIED THE NCT BRAND TOO. THIS IS SO UNFAIR FOR SUNGTARO. THEYVE WORKED AND WAITED SO HARD

When the news of Sungchan and Shotaro's departure first hit the internet, fans were confused and concerned about the two members. The duo have spent about three years under NCT and since they never debuted into a fixed unit, fans were always worried about their future. However, with the announcement of NCT Tokyo, which will stand as the last expansion of NCT, fans held hope for the two to debut there.

With them leaving NCT, fans felt that it was not only unfair but also disrespectful to the members, given their time and hard work spent promoting both NCT and NCT Tokyo. The duo spent months in Japan with a specific reason to raise awareness of the group overseas; therefore, their sudden departure from the group while still continuing the debut of NCT Tokyo fails to make sense to the fans.

Fans continue to express how throughout the three years of Sungchan and Shotaro's presence under NCT, there was much uncertainty surrounding them. While they weren't debuted under a fixed unit, they also didn't have any schedules other than certain occasional performances and annual comebacks with the entirety of NCT.

Most of their work under the group was for promotional purposes, and fans aren't happy about the three years of their career going to waste as they leave the group. With the two members now debuting under a different group outside NCT, many netizens believe that it buds out of the greed of SM Entertainment.

Given that the two have gained massive popularity and a stable fanbase throughout the three years, fans believe that their debuting under a new boy group is to garner the attention easily to that group.

mia 💎 SHINEE DAY @NE0PEARL they built up sungtaro's fanbase under the nct name just to transfer that over to the new bg bc they know ppl are anticipating sungtaro's debut. it's disrespectful to all sungtaro's work promoting the nct brand for 3 long years and i honestly doubt it was 100% their decision... they built up sungtaro's fanbase under the nct name just to transfer that over to the new bg bc they know ppl are anticipating sungtaro's debut. it's disrespectful to all sungtaro's work promoting the nct brand for 3 long years and i honestly doubt it was 100% their decision...

when they were sent to japan, with sungchan barely knowing the language and they did their best filming for 2 days straight, carrying the pressure of promoting nct on their shouldersTHANK YOU NCT SUNGTARO when they were sent to japan, with sungchan barely knowing the language and they did their best filming for 2 days straight, carrying the pressure of promoting nct on their shoulders THANK YOU NCT SUNGTARO#NCT_SHOTARO_THANK_YOU #NCT_SUNGCHAN_THANK_YOUhttps://t.co/mz0juctllO

afifasaurus @jaems_ng whats the point in taking out sungtaro from nct if theyre gonna be making a new unit anyways whats the point in taking out sungtaro from nct if theyre gonna be making a new unit anyways https://t.co/H4MHuIkEic

n_230605(ᓀ‸ᓂ)*:･ﾟ✧ @doiesNini @jaeizms Like this is just evil throwing cold water on everyone's expectations like thst cause we all have been waiting for sungtaro fixed unit for 3 years now.... @jaeizms Like this is just evil throwing cold water on everyone's expectations like thst cause we all have been waiting for sungtaro fixed unit for 3 years now....

briana 🦋 SHINEE’S QUINCE @gothpjms SM could just scrap the NCT Tokyo idea and make a new unit out of Sungtaro + Rookies as 5 and then have a survival show for the new SM BG. But no, they want to use sungtaro’s popularity from being in NCT for a built in fandom for a new bg instead of just developing. SM could just scrap the NCT Tokyo idea and make a new unit out of Sungtaro + Rookies as 5 and then have a survival show for the new SM BG. But no, they want to use sungtaro’s popularity from being in NCT for a built in fandom for a new bg instead of just developing.

postprandial somnolence @oluwatoge im so genuinely mad rn like i aint even know i had it in me to get this mad over kpop anymore but i fr seething rn,,, like not only has sm wasted my time and the fandoms time theyve wasted THREE YEARS of sungtaro’s lives im so genuinely mad rn like i aint even know i had it in me to get this mad over kpop anymore but i fr seething rn,,, like not only has sm wasted my time and the fandoms time theyve wasted THREE YEARS of sungtaro’s lives

may @prettyingreens this is even more upsetting bc NCT home merch, ccomaz merch, etc all came out within the last 2-4 months. them selling sungtaro NCT BRANDED merch when they likely had plans to move them prior to/at that time is insane and soooo greedy this is even more upsetting bc NCT home merch, ccomaz merch, etc all came out within the last 2-4 months. them selling sungtaro NCT BRANDED merch when they likely had plans to move them prior to/at that time is insane and soooo greedy

mimi 🍳 mark lee misser @mikiscart they should’ve ended the nct brand if they are going to debut sungtaro in a non-nct group…. like wdym unfamiliar faces will debut in nct instead of them??? they should’ve ended the nct brand if they are going to debut sungtaro in a non-nct group…. like wdym unfamiliar faces will debut in nct instead of them???

ً @mrkyomi im seriously gonna throw up jhbajsdj like sungtaro have been around for three years everyone has been waiting for their debut and then they introduced 3 new rookies and let everyone get attached to them too just for none of them to actually make it into nct all for a REALITY SHOW im seriously gonna throw up jhbajsdj like sungtaro have been around for three years everyone has been waiting for their debut and then they introduced 3 new rookies and let everyone get attached to them too just for none of them to actually make it into nct all for a REALITY SHOW

With a huge crowd eagerly awaiting the new embarkation of Sungchan and Shotaro, fans will automatically support the new boy group that SM Entertainment will launch.

NCT Tokyo, which will include more new Japanese members, will continue to gain popularity with the promotions made by the two members along with NCT's already-existing fame around the world. As these facts hit the internet, followers of the duo struggle to digest the same.

As fans continue to express their anger and disinterest in the steps taken by SM Entertainment regarding NCT Tokyo, they plan to boycott the new unit and hope for better plans for Sungchan and Shotaro.

