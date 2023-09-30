"Rising and realizing together": RIIZE drops preview video for debut story Rise & Realize making fans emotional

SM Entertainment's new boy group RIIZE rolled out a preview teaser video on September 30, 2023, for the group's upcoming debut story. Titled Rise & Realize, the documentary will show the behind-the-scenes of one of the most popular rookie groups in the K-pop scene. It will follow the boys' journey to their thoroughly-anticipated debut.

The less-than-a-minute-long teaser clip follows the seven members around during their pre-debut days, in recording studios, dance practice rooms, and more. It captures them building memories with each other in the days before their debut. The video ends with the words:

"This is our story of us rising and realizing together."

For those not in the know, the group's name is a portmanteau of the words "Rise" to signify growth and "Realize." Taken as a whole this means that they are a team that grows and realizes dreams together. The concept of the upcoming debut story is rendering fans emotional with one fan taking to X to say:

Expand Tweet

Fans excited upon seeing pre-debut RIIZE in the preview video for Rise & Realize

RIIZE debuted on September 4, 2023, with the song Get a Guitar. Their debut has been the talk of the town since it was announced. Before releasing their debut MV, the members showcased their dance skills in a performance video with Siren. They then dropped a pre-debut track called Memories, all building excitement for the debut. Their sounds specialize in Emotional Pop, a distinctive genre in which the songs convey various emotions.

Since the septet - including members Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton - debuted, fans have been in awe of their talents. Fans love the way the band sings, dances, and gives their professional performances so early on in their careers. It is only natural that fandom (BRIIZE), cannot wait for Rise & Realize to come out, in anticipation of catching a glimpse of their faves before their debut.

In the meantime, they have taken to social media to share in bulk their excitement and emotions about the project.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

More on RIIZE

The Memories singers form SM Entertainment's first boy group in seven years. For those unfamiliar, the group members Sungchan and Shotaro were already part of SM Entertainment's NCT U before leaving the sub-unit and joining RIIZE.

Currently, the rapidly rising rookie group has surpassed 26 million YouTube views and counting on its MV for Get a Guitar. It also recently became the highest charting 2023 rookie group on the MelOn Daily Chart with the song, among other chart entries and achievements. Fans are awaiting the group's behind-the-scenes documentary with bated breaths.