2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon: Performance and special stage lineup, air date, time, where to watch & all you need to know

The much-awaited 2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon is ready to end the year with a bang. Also known as the MBC Music Festival, this event will be the final grand celebration of music of 2023 as the year comes to a close, amidst the ongoing rush of year-end awards and music shows.

As usual, a palette full of artists lined up for performances and special stages awaits MBC Gayo Daejejeon this season. Furthermore, to nobody's surprise, this year's event will once more see Girls' Generation's YoonA as host, this time, paired up with Hwang Min-hyun and SHINee's Min-ho.

For the unversed, YoonA has been hosting the music festival since 2015, while Min-ho is set to make a return as the MC at the event after five years.

The theme of this year is "Dream Record" and viewers can not only expect a staggering assembly of K-pop sensations but also celebrated trot singers who have not performed at any of the shows as of yet, promising an unforgettable goodbye to 2023.

2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon: Performance lineups, watching details, and more

The MBC Music Festival this year is an astounding gala viewers would not want to miss out on, with the following artists slated to take the stage.

&TEAM (G)I-DLE 2AM SHINee ATBO ATEEZ BEBE BOYNEXTDOOR Baekho CRAVITY DAY6 Dynamic Duo ENHYPEN FANTASY BOYS fromis_9 Hyoyeon LUCY IVE JUJU SECRET Jang Min-ho Kep1er Kwon Eun-bi ITZY Lee Juck Lee Young-ji NCT 127 NCT DREAM NCT U NMIXX NiziU ONE TOP Paul Kim RIIZE aespa STAYC Stray Kids THE BOYZ V1LLION by 1MILLION Yoon Sang Young Tak ZEROBASEONE.

However, the show does not end here, as we also have an assortment of special performances ready to light up the music festival. Take a look at the list.

SHINee's Min-ho will be taking the stage with his 2023 co-host at the festival, Hwang Min-hyun RIIZE's Anton will be sharing the stage with his father, composer-singer-record producer Yoon Sang, for the first time at MBC Gayo Daejejeon 2AM and DAY6 will also be seen joining forces on this special occasion, as revealed on December 28. This will also be DAY6's first group reunion at an event of this stature in four years.

Meanwhile, the 2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon is scheduled to air on December 31, at 8:30 pm KST. Additionally, the event is coming back after five years and is to have a seated audience as well. The Red Carpet event starts a few hours before the main event and the whole happening will be covered and broadcast live by South Korean network MBC, much like prior festivals by SBS and KBS.

Catch a glimpse of the 2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon through this official teaser.

Although tickets for in-venue seating have been sold out already, for the primary event, MBC has teamed up with BIGC to make possible a global live broadcast (excluding Korea and Japan). The online-streaming tickets for the 2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon will remain on sale till December 31, 7:30 pm KST.

At the same time, for those who can grab the tickets, the entire festival will feature two Live Stream Encores on January 1, 2024, at 10 am and 3 pm KST.

The 2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon will also be available on KOCOWA+ and Viki on December 31, in select regions with subscriptions. On Viki, the show can be expected to drop with English subtitles. Audiences can also access the show via Soompi on the same day (with subtitles).