Where to Stream 2023 SBS Drama Awards? Performance line-up, nominations, and all you need to know

As the curtain comes down on this year, the 2023 SBS Drama Awards joins the multiple year-end award shows in recognizing and lauding worthy winners for the year's exemplary performances in acting. Slated to be held on Friday, December 29 at 8:40 pm KST, the event will take place at the SBS Prism Tower in Sangam-dong, Seoul.

With a roster of A-listers lined up for the special night, ranging from awardees, performers, and MCs, it is hardly a wonder why viewers in both South Korea and abroad await the show eagerly. Like every year, the 2023 SBS Drama Awards will be acknowledging the outstanding acting showcased in the dramas aired throughout the year on SBS TV.

The award show will see the reunion of MCs Shin Dong-yeop and Kim Yoo-jung (who has recently been winning hearts in SBS' My Demon). The former's wit and the latter's charm as co-hosts at the SBS Drama Awards was witnessed by audiences in 2020 and 2021, thus making the duo's third comeback exciting.

Additionally, it will be Shin Dong-yeop's seventh time and Kim Yoo-jung's third time hosting the function. Naturally, fans are keen to learn more about the performance line-up and nominations under different categories, that have been announced in line with the award show.

2023 SBS Drama Awards: Performers, nominees, and streaming details

On December 19, SBS Drama Awards rolled out the names of those gearing up to perform at the event. TXT, MAMAMOO's Hwasa, Guckkasten, and Doldams from the cast of Dr. Romantic 3 will be stepping onto the stage on this special night to deliver congratulatory performances.

While TXT is ready to take the stage with Chasing That Feeling and Happily Ever After, Hwasa will be capturing the audience by performing her viral track Chili, from Street Woman Fighter 2, alongside her new single, I Love My Body.

At the same time, rock band Guckkasten will be returning to broadcast a performance after four years with Fighter from the OST of SBS' Taxi Driver 2. Meanwhile, Lee Sung-kyung, along with co-members of the Dr. Romantic 3 cast, will deliver a performance of Thank You for the Memories from their drama’s OST.

Apart from the list of performances assorted for the event, the 2023 SBS Drama Awards also released their list of nominees for the Best Couple. Including love from a bygone era, medical romance, and a contract marriage drenched in fantasy, here are the contenders for the category.

Ryeoun and Shin Ye-eun for their 2023 period drama The Secret Romantic Guesthouse Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Sung-kyung for their chemistry in Dr. Romantic 3 (2023) Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung for their ongoing series My Demon

Also to look out for are the nominees for Daesang (Grand Prize) at the 2023 SBS Drama Awards, revealed on December 27. With the plethora of captivating tales released this year on SBS TV and its equally magnetic characters, it will indeed be a tough showdown.

Lee Je-hoon for Taxi Driver 2 (the drama surpassed the 20 percent mark to receive the highest viewership ratings among all miniseries this year) Han Suk-kyu for Dr. Romantic 3 (who resumed his role in the third installment of this famous medical drama) Kim Tae-ri for Revenant (her role in this blood-chilling horror drama remains unforgettable) Kim Rae-won for The First Responders (where the actor displayed realistic action skills)

While the voting period for the Best Couple category will be open till December 29, it is interesting to note how, for the first time in 24 years, the 2023 SBS Drama Awards will air on December 29 instead of its routine December 31 broadcast schedule.

Meanwhile, the event will also be made available on Viki (with subtitles) on the same day, thanks to which, viewers in select regions can enjoy the year-end celebrations at the 2023 SBS Drama Awards. At the same time, KOCOWA+ will also stream the event live in specific locations.