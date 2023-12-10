All Daesangs won by SEVENTEEN since their debut

Much to their fans' delight, SEVENTEEN has been on a roll since last year. After breaking records with their EP earlier this year, they have also dominated the year-end award ceremonies that have just begun with the MAMAs 2023 taking place in Japan. The group received the Album of the Year Daesang (Top Prize) for FML.

Now in the ninth year since their debut, the Super group remains enthusiastic about releasing new music, coming up with impressive performances and even collaborating with artists across genres, languages, and countries.

Experimenting with their production style and execution, the thirteen-member team strives to bring something new to the table each time while retaining the essence of what distinguishes them from the rest of the industry.

All Daesangs that SEVENTEEN has earned since their debut till November 2023

1) Album of the Year at the 2019 Asia Artist Awards (AAA)

After missing out on the Top Prize at award ceremonies for four years, SEVENTEEN finally won its first Daesang at the Asia Artist Awards in 2019. The Left and Right group received their Album of the Year award for their third Full Album, An Ode.

Unfortunately, they were a member short during the time, as Leader S.COUPS was on a brief hiatus. However, the Vocal Team Leader and producer WOOZI dedicated the victory to fans and the absent member. It was truly a memorable moment for the thirteen members and fans.

2) Artist of the Year at the 2021 Asia Artist Awards

The VERY NICE group won their second Daesang at the same award ceremony two years later, this time winning Artist of the Year in 2021. While the Album of the Year honors a particular record released by the musicians, this award is for all achievements throughout the year.

SEVENTEEN members are always a hoot on stage, and this award acceptance speech proved the same. Hoshi prepared a special comment in Japanese, forgot what he was going to say halfway through, and had to be rescued by Jeonghan, who is fluent in the language.

3) Singer of the Year at the 2022 Asia Artist Awards

Winning their third Daesang at the Asia Artist Awards in 2022, the group prepared a sweet speech thanking fans, the company, and families for all their support through the years.

The ceremony took place at Nagoya, Japan, and SEVENTEEN was also the closing act of the night. Popular for their compelling performances and arresting stage presence, the members had all the attendees on their feet, cheering them on.

4) Daesang at TMA The Fact Music Awards 2023

SEEVENTEEN won the Grand Prize for the first time at The Fact Music Awards in 2023, breaking BTS' streak of five years (the Dynamite group is currently focusing on solo activities and completing their mandatory service in the military). This time too, S.COUPS, who was recovering from a knee injury, was absent.

Hoshi took the leader's name, proclaiming that they had won a Daesang, getting everyone in the room excited. Promising to deliver more good music for fans, they announced that they would come to tour around the world to where CARATs are.

5) Album of the Year at the 2023 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMAs)

With the award being presented by a teary-eyed Uhm Jung-hwa, who has supported them in their career, SEVENTEEN lined up on stage, this time with no one missing. Each of the thirteen members had a small speech prepared, and there was almost no dry eye in the audience.

Wonwoo thanked fans for having another thing to brag about to his mom (who had passed away last year), while Seungkwan used his speech to appreciate the late Moonbin who was his best friend and SEVENTEEN's most ardent supporter. The producer and Vocal Team leader WOOZI then expressed his gratitude for fans' support, despite their naysayers saying they were too big of a group.

A lot of idols spoke about SEVENTEEN during their livestreams post the 2023 MAMAs ceremony, speaking of how inspiring it was to see them, and how they too wept after watching the group shed tears.

SEVENTEEN is currently on their FOLLOW TO JAPAN tour. The God of Music has had a great 2023, and as the year draws to a close, CARATs worldwide are keen to catch the group's concert in cinemas on December 16, and end the year on a happy note with them.