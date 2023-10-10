"MY DESERVING BOYS": CARATs rejoice as SEVENTEEN snags "Daesang" at the 2023 The Fact Music Awards

SEVENTEEN secured the Daesang, the Grand Prize at The Fact Music Awards 2023, on October 10, 2023. During the event, which was held at the Namdong Gymnasium in Incheon, South Korea, the group also delivered an electrifying encore performance. However, that wasn't all that had their fans excited as the band was also honored with the Artist of the Year Bonsang.

The Fact Music Awards is organized by the platform Fan N Star and hosted by The Fact. The prestigious award ceremony aims to recognize and celebrate the contributions of idols in popularizing K-pop music internationally and promoting Hallyu.

As SEVENTEEN clinched both the Daesang and Artist of the Year awards at The Fact Music Awards 2023, CARATs couldn't contain their pride. They flooded social media to celebrate this remarkable achievement with many praising the band for their wins, with one fan even saying:

CARATs rejoice as group snags "Daesang" at the 2023 The Fact Music Awards (Image via X)

CARATs are proud of SEVENTEEN's latest feat

As The Fact Music Awards 2023 kicked off on Tuesday, fans eagerly awaited SEVENTEEN's performance and the awards they would take home. The members mesmerized the audience with their performance of SUPER, showcasing their intricate and complex choreography. The K-pop group is known for their challenging choreography.

As the group concluded their energetic performance, the big screen behind them had the phrase "WE ALWAYS WIN," written on it. This was followed by the announcement of that the group was the biggest award winner of the event. Fans celebrated and couldn't contain their pride, taking to social media to express their diverse views.

The group also broke BTS's record of winning the Daesang since 2018. Both ARMYs and CARATs viewed this as a healthy competition between the groups, stating that both would always be winners, no matter what.

Upon receiving the Daesang award, the SEVENTEEN members were overwhelmed but called out each member of the group to deliver their individual speeches. They expressed that without CARATs, it would not have been possible to receive the Daesang. They said that they were grateful for their fans who encouraged them to strive for greater achievements.

They also expressed their love for the group's leader, S.COUPS who said that he was moved to tears while watching the live broadcast and thanked the CARATs. He promised to recover soon as he had recently been injured. Needless to say, fans were proud of the members and hoped to see the group receive more prestigious awards in the future.

BTS members and the band itself along with solo singer Lim Young-woong took home five awards at The Fact Music Awards 2023. The former received awards including Best Music (Summer), the Fan N Star Choice award, and Fan N Star Most Voted award, with members Jimin and Kim Tae-hyung also receiving awards for Idol Plus Popularity and Best Music (Fall).

SEVENTEEN unveiled the official photos for their eleventh mini-album, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN.