"Why can't you protect your artist?": SEVENTEEN fans react after Pledis Entertainment allegedly addresses album controversy over protecting members

On September 23, 2023, SEVENTEEN's agency, Pledis Entertainment, released a statement regarding an alleged controversy surrounding their upcoming mini-album, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN. The group had released a series of teasers titled SVT RIGHT HERE, with the Beijing version sparking controversy.

In the Beijing version, flowers were incorporated over the Great Wall of China, leading to a controversy on social media. Fans expressed dissatisfaction with the teaser, citing a lack of understanding of the country's culture on the part of the agency. In response to the controversy, the agency quickly addressed the concern and deleted the teaser, subsequently releasing a statement.

Expand Tweet

However, many fans found it strange that the agency didn't release a statement when Joshua was embroiled in a dating rumor with the influencer model Mi Young, which sparked a significant amount of hatred against the idol.

Some fans noted that when it comes to protecting their artists, the agency refrained from issuing a statement. Still, when there was an attempt to damage the agency's reputation, they swiftly released a statement.

Expand Tweet

"Where were you when Joshua was attacked?": Fans raise concern over SEVENTEEN's agency priorities

SEVENTEEN's agency, PledisEntertainment, has released a statement regarding the controversy surrounding the Beijing version of the group's aforementioned album. The company stated:

The following statement has been translated by the media outlet allkpop:

The Beijing version was produced as a story involving daisies with the Great Wall of China in the background as a representative cultural heritage location symbolizing China, but after the teaser was released, fans pointed out that there was a lack of cultural understanding and respect for the Great Wall of China.

The Beijing version teaser was quickly deleted accordingly. We apologize for any inconvenience caused to our fans, and we will pay more attention in the future.

However, fans exhibited mixed reactions to the agency's statement. On one hand, they were finally satisfied that the agency addressed such a sensitive issue related to a country's cultural heritage. On the other hand, fans expressed outrage at the agency's perceived incompetence in handling the ongoing hatred and malicious comments about Joshua's image on social media.

In August, some fans allegedly parked a truck outside the agency's building, protesting against the rumored relationship of the idol. They demanded his departure, citing damage to the group's reputation. Since the dating rumors surfaced, Joshua has been receiving unwarranted hatred on social media.

Expand Tweet

However, the agency and SEVENTEEN's Joshua remained silent on these issues. Meanwhile, fans have been protesting for a considerable period, urging the agency to issue a statement, but to no avail.

Fans argue that while the agency is quick to respond to matters concerning their image, they seem indifferent to protecting the mental health of their artists, including not releasing a statement regarding the ongoing hatred against Joshua, leading to unrest among fans.

Check out how SEVENTEEN's CARATs reacted after Pledis Entertainment allegedly addressed the comeback album controversy while not protecting the members:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Needless to say, fans are taking it upon themselves to protect Joshua against the unwarranted hate stemming from the ongoing dating rumors. They request that others leave him alone and refrain from spreading malicious comments about him on social media.

Fans have also accused Pledis Entertainment of turning a blind eye to SEVENTEEN's Joshua's dating rumors for an entire month, even when some individuals parked trucks outside the agency's building, demanding the idol's departure from the group.

Furthermore, fans are calling for the same swift response from the agency whenever an artist faces unwarranted hate from people, similar to how they handled the aforementioned album controversy.

SEVENTEEN's mini-album, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN, is scheduled to release on October 23.