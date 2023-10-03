"This song means a lot to both:" Fans in awe as BTS' Jungkook reveals V's 'Slow Dancing' as his favorite song from Layover

On October 3, 2023, BTS' Jungkook organized his third Station Head Streaming Live Party for 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), where he interacted and listened to many songs with his fans. During the listening party, he confessed about his favorite song from Kim Tae-hyung's Layover album.

The Seven singer has recently released 3D and has been receiving much love from fans worldwide. Meanwhile, Kim Tae-hyung released his debut album, Layover, last month.

During the Station Head listening party, a fan asked about his favorite song from V's debut album Layover, to which he replied that he likes "Slow Dancing," sending fans into a frenzy. He said (as translated by user haruharu_w_bts):

"My favorite song from Taehyung hyung's album? 'Slow Dancing' for me."

Soon, fans couldn't contain their excitement and took to social media to express that Slow Dancing means a lot to both of them.

"My favorite TAEKOOK": Fans elated as Jungkook likes Kim Tae-hyung's Slow Dancing

After Jungkook revealed that he likes Slow Dancing from Layover, fans couldn’t stay calm and mentioned that it was the song the duo recorded and analyzed together at Jungkook’s house. In an interview with THE TIME, V stated:

“First of all, I told Jungkook, I said, ‘I’d like to analyze this song with you.’ We recorded it at Jungkook’s house.”

Jungkook had previously stated how Kim Tae-hyung called him to record songs from Layover. During the first live listening and streaming party of Station Head for 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), he mentioned (as translated by user haruharu_w_bts):

“Ah, Taehyung hyung’s album! He suddenly contacted me and was like, ‘Can I try practice recording at your place?’ and I was like, ‘Suddenly’? He didn’t record the final at my place! Yes, I saw the video of Taehyung hyung meeting with the army! I’m jealous, it looked fun X.”

As he revealed his favorite song from Layover, fans couldn’t contain their excitement and expressed their joy. Fans said they also like Slow Dancing, thus twinning with the Seven singer.

Even Kim Tae-hyung’s favorite song from Layover is Slow Dancing. Seeing the duo having the same taste provided fans with more reason to swoon over it. Here are some reactions:

In the Station Head live streaming and listening party, Jungkook also talked about his favorite Run BTS moment and said (as translated by user haruharu_w_bts):

"My favorite 'Run BTS' episode? The one where we were taking pictures while jumping in the air! And the one where we played soccer in the slippery place! In the soop 2025, we gotta do it, gotta film it!"

He also noticed that most of the fans in the comment section were referring to him as "Hyung" to catch his attention, where he jokingly stated:

"I feel like there are a lot of people calling me 'hyung' when I'm not their hyung... (not as in he's their actual older brother but as in like a younger boy calling a boy older than them 'hyung!') Is it because I'll read the comment? Haha."

By the end of the live streaming and listening party, the golden maknae took his leave and stated he would meet fans tomorrow on Weverse.

"Yes, it has ended like this, our listening party has ended, and we will, at 9 o'clock, 9 pm, tomorrow, on Weverse, let's go, have a good day today, have a nice day, okay~ yes, wait with beers in hand," he said (as translated by user btsinthemoment).

3D reached No. 1 on the Global Spotify chart with 6.51 million streams.