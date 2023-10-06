“Loving this share”: Fans appreciate BTS' RM’s distinctive taste as he shares "Dear My Love Anti-Capitalist" art piece on Instagram

BTS' RM updated updated his fans with an Instagram story where he shared the "Dear My Love Anti-Capitalist" art piece. The art is a part of the "Hundred Carts and On" exhibition by Korean artist Jewyo Rhii, held at the Barakat Contemporary Art Gallery in Seoul.

As Kim Namjoon shared the thought-provoking art piece, fans seemed to sense his desire to convey something meaningful yet heartbreaking. There was one particular part of the artwork that fans were drawn to and it had the lines:

"Let’s meet again at the Han River…no one would see us when we are deeply embraced.”

The lines led fans to believe that if given a chance, BTS' RM would definitely craft a poem encompassing themes of love, yearning, and anti-capitalism. They took to social media to say that the lines were beautiful and loved the fact that RM had shared it with them. One fan even went on to say:

Fans love how BTS' RM kept them updated with poetic Instagram stories

It is worth noting that this isn't the first time that BTS' RM has shared something related to art. The singer regularly shares art pieces from influential and underrated artists on his Instagram or in his stories. The "Dear My Love Anti-Capitalist" art piece shared by BTS' RM seems to evoke a sentimental sense of longing and embrace among his fans.

The writing on the art piece reads:

"How have you been?

"The winter second winter after our parting has passed. The last winter was very cold. Like the winter before we when we wake up because we had no place to go.

"I've thought about you a lot, and I bet that you are just the same. It is hard to imagine you trying to find a job, isn't it? Me... the same as well. I've attempted to paint nowadays. I have been pondering a lot.

"It doesn't seem that we need much stuff in our lives. Let's meet again at the Han River. I will provide you with warm sittings and comfortable lyings. We can read in a quiet place and kiss, as well. No one would see us when we are deeply embraced," the art piece concludes.

Reading between the lines, the fans seemed to sense what the artist wanted to convey. The person in the art piece seemingly longed for their lover who was separated during a cold winter.

Referring to the meeting at the Han River can be interpreted as meeting someone's significant other after they have passed away. This is because the aforementioned river is infamous for s*icides in South Korea. The fact that no one will be able to see the lovers kissing and embracing further supports this interpretation.

Upon seeing BTS' RM's post, fans could clearly understand what the idol wanted to convey. They took to social media to discuss that he was either a hopeless romantic or heartbroken. Nonetheless, they all seemed to appreciate the fact BTS' RM had shared the art piece with them.

The piece mentions an "anti-capitalist," who is usually a person opposed to the profit-making mechanisms of private individuals who own a particular region instead of the state, which is known for working for the welfare of the people. Living in a capitalist economy, the individual in the art piece is also unable to find a job where only greed sustains.

To fans, the art piece apparently reflects how thoughtful BTS' RM is and his reasons for sharing certain art pieces on social media. He also shared pictures that seem to be visual representations of the art piece and a list of exercises, tagging fellow group member Kim Tae-hyung.

Fans would love to see more of these thoughtful and insightful Instagram stories from BTS' RM.