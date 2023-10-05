"It's so cool I almost swore": Kim Tae-hyung showers Jungkook's 3D with praises, sending fans into a frenzy

On October 5, 2023, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung, aka V, took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse to interact with fans. During the live session, the idol disclosed his new black and discussed his upcoming fan meeting, but what became the highlight of the live stream was his admiration for Jungkook's 3D and his first digital single, Seven.

"Did you guys see Jungkook's 3D? It's really cool, isn't it? It's so cool I almost swore. Not swearing, but it's really cool, right?," he said, as translated by haruharu_w_bts on X (formerly Twitter).

As the Love Me Again singer revealed his appreciation, fans were over the moon and took to social media to express their excitement.

"Taekook is love": Fans can't get enough of Kim Tae-hyung's praise for Jungkook's 3D

When V went live on Weverse, he began by asking questions and discussing his upcoming fan meeting. He inquired whether ARMYs were planning to attend the event. He said (as translated by @haruharu_w_bts):

"Please tell those who are going to the fan meeting, the "kim taehyung kim taehyung" is prohibited! I did a meeting today and what I want to do for the fan meeting..

"I'm singing slow dancing and for us and rather than fan chants, I just want you to sing along to everything! But in the middle of the song if you say "kim taehyung" I might not be able to hold my laugh back so that is prohibited. If you don't sing, that's a yellow card, if you say kim taehyung, that's also a yellow card."

Following his discussions about the fan meeting, Kim Tae-hyung talked about Jungkook's 3D and how he can't get enough of it. He asked fans if they had watched his 3D and said it was so cool that he could hardly stop himself from swearing.

Kim Tae-hyung further mentioned that this level of excellence was exactly what they could expect from their golden maknae, referring to how outstanding the 3D is. He also noted that he currently prefers Jungkook's 3D over Seven and has been listening to Jungkook's latest digital single.

"As expected, our golden maknae! These days I like 3d more than Seven so i've been listening to 3d lately," he said (as translated by haruharu_w_bts on X).

Soon, Kim Tae-hyung's comments about Jungkook's 3D went viral on social media. Fans couldn't get enough of how V was swooning over the golden maknae's work. They also praised him for being a supportive friend.

Check out how fans are reacting to Kim Tae-hyung's praise for Jungkook on Weverse Live:

Jungkook had previously talked about Slow Dancing from Layover being his favorite song during a live streaming and listening party on Station Head. He also danced to Slow Dancing in his latest Weverse post, sending fans into a frenzy.

Even Kim Tae-hyung had previously mentioned that Jungkook's Seven is his preferred K-pop track on Spotify in an interview with them. Fans love how both members are supportive of each other and continue to mention and support each other's solo endeavors whenever they get the opportunity.

Kim Tae-hyung is set to hold his offline fan meeting in Seoul, South Korea, on October 14.