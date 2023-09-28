"What if collab": Fans go gaga over SEVENTEEN's Joshua and Usher's interaction at Marni SS24 fashion show in Paris

On September 27, SEVENTEEN's Joshua graced the Marni women's wear spring-summer 2024 fashion show held in Paris, where he was spotted with the American singer-songwriter and dancer Usher. As the SEVENTEEN member reached the aforementioned fashion event, he was surrounded by a crowd of fans and reporters who were eagerly awaiting his arrival.

Moreover, the idol was also seen with the famous American singer, Usher, and the duo enthusiastically shook hands while greeting each other, sending fans into a frenzy and making them eager for a collaboration between the two.

Fans can't get enough of SEVENTEEN's Joshua and Usher's interaction at the Marni SS24

As SEVENTEEN's Joshua was captured at the Marni women's wear spring-summer 2024 fashion show interacting with Usher, the idol talked about many things, including how Usher had met another member of the group, Hoshi, previously at AMI Paris Fashion Week, and how he was excited to see him as well.

In response, Usher was seen nodding with a big smile. The SEVENTEEN member also stated that he's one of Usher's devoted fans, and meeting him at the aforementioned event felt surreal to him.

As the duo kept changing the style of their handshake, fans felt as if they were old friends.

Following the interaction, many took to social media to gush over SEVENTEEN's Joshua and Usher at the Marni SS24 fashion show in Paris:

Meanwhile, fans also expressed their wish for the duo to collaborate in the future if possible and mentioned that they would be waiting for any such announcement. Some speculated that the SEVENTEEN member might be invited to Usher's Super Bowl halftime performance.

Joshua enchanted fans with his appearance at the Marni SS24 event as he donned a classy and casual look, wearing a monochromatic attire with Marni's check-pattern tailored coat and a white shirt with black dots underneath, completing his look with black shoes and pants. The idol's piercing and hairstyle also grabbed significant attention.

Meanwhile, Usher got the tag of a ladybug as he wore an all-red ensemble to the event, with black dots over his red topcoat and trousers.

As the event progressed, fans expressed their desire for the SEVENTEEN member to become the ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion house, Marni.

SEVENTEEN is set to release their seventeenth album, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN, on October 23, 2023.