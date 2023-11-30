“WE MADE IT”: SEVENTEEN members heartwarming acceptance speeches at the 2023 MAMA Awards leaves the internet emotional

SEVENTEEN's Daesang (Grand Prize) win at the 2023 MAMA Awards is winning hearts on the internet. On November 28 and 29, the MAMA Awards were held at the Tokyo Dome in Japan, with the theme for this edition being 'One I Born.' Actor Park Bo-gum and soloist Jeon So-mi hosted this year's MAMA Awards.

Although the lineup of the attendees was considered weaker than the previous years, the 2023 MAMA Awards marked some notable firsts, one of them being SEVENTEEN bagging their first-ever Daesang (Grand Prize) for 'Album of the Year' for their tenth EP FML, for the first time in eight years in their career in the K-pop industry.

All 13 members of the group - S. Coups (leader), Woozi, Dino, Wonwoo, Seungkwan, Vernon, Joshua, Mingyu, The8, DK, Jeonghan, Hoshi, and Jun tearfully accepted their first-ever Daesang at the MAMA Awards with heartwarming speeches. The jubilation of the win could be felt by CARATs worldwide with "Congratulations, SEVENTEEN" and "I was patient, now I can scream that WE MADE IT."

SEVENTEEN's fans react emotionally as OT13 reunite to deliver best speeches at the 2023 MAMA Awards

SEVENTEEN debuted on May 26, 2015, with their EP 17 Carat. Over the next decade, they established themselves as a "self-producing" idol group delivering impeccable performances, versatile music, and signature style and created a niche. Having debuted with a small company, PLEDIS Entertainment, they worked their way up with sheer hard work, talent, and dedication.

Regarded as one of the finest K-pop groups and talents from Gen 3, SEVENTEEN earned their first-ever Daesang at the 2023 MAMA Awards. Although they have won several awards at the MAMA Awards in various categories, the Grand Prize has always evaded the Darl+ing singers.

However, they finally bagged their first Daesang at MAMA in eight years for "Album of the Year." For those unversed, Daesang, also known as the Grand Prize, is given in four categories -

Artist of the Year

Album of the Year

Song of the Year

Worldwide Icon of the Year

Unsurprisingly, SEVENTEEN members reunited as OT13 after a long time and tearfully accepted their big win as other artists, attendees, and CARATs worldwide joined in their jubilant celebrations.

The euphoric reactions from CARATs and other artists soon became emotional tears as all 13 group members delivered heartwarming speeches. Fans were delighted to see leader S.Coups leading his crew as a true frontman, thanking CARATs for this incredible honor.

Hosi revealed that when SEVENTEEN attended their first MAMA, they left with no award, and eight years later, they are walking away with their first-ever Daesang. The God of Music singers cheered and encouraged each other as they spoke about the many hardships they had to face to reach this point and how this massive win, albeit slightly late, cemented their immense faith in their talent and fans' collective love.

Notably, LE SSERAFIM members Sakura and Eunchae teared up and jubilantly cheered for their sunbae (seniors).

Overall, the Don't Wanna Cry singers bagged:

1. Worldwide Fans’ Choice

2. Culture & Style Award

3. Best Dance Performance Male Group

4. Best Male Group

5. Album of the Year - FML (Daesang)

SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan dedicates Daesang to late Moonbin

Although all the SEVENTEEN members were visibly overwhelmed and emotional and thanked CARATs and fellow collaborators, Seungkwan reserved a special note of gratitude towards his late friend and ASTRO's Moonbin, who tragically passed away on April 19 this year at his Gangnam residence.

"I want to thank my friend Bin who really loved and supported our team. To Bin, I want to say thank you and I love you."

The Super singers resonated with Seungkwan's emotions as CARATs and AROHAs also shed a few virtual tears.

More information regarding Pinwheel singers' future activities will be revealed later.