“Truly the best year for armycarats”: SEVENTEEN ties with BTS to win the most Best Dance Performance Awards in MAMA history

As November 2023 neared its conclusion, exciting news unfolded for both ARMY's and CARAT's as both groups shared a prestigious honor. The coveted award in question was the "Best Dance Performance" at the MAMA Awards 2023, SEVENTEEN clinched the title, marking their fourth win in this category and equalling the record set by BTS.

This achievement held particular significance for the latter group, as they not only secured multiple awards at this year's event but also bagged other notable distinctions. Alongside the above-mentioned award, SEVENTEEN triumphed in categories such as Culture & Style, Worldwide Fans’ Choice, Best Male Group, and Album of the Year - FML (Daesang), marking their inaugural Daesang win.

"BTSVT always win," BTS and SEVENTEEN tie for the Best Dance Performance award at the MAMA awards 2023

The MAMA Awards, known for recognizing excellence in the music industry, have witnessed these two powerhouses consistently delivering stellar dance performances that lure in audiences from worldwide.

SEVENTEEN, renowned for their synchronized and dynamic choreography, has been a force to be reckoned with in the K-pop scenario. Their ability to convey intricate narratives through movement, coupled with their precision and energy, has set them apart as one of the frontrunners in the industry.

BTS, a global phenomenon, has been celebrated for their groundbreaking performances that seamlessly blend diverse dance styles. From intricate formations to powerful solo performances, BTS has continually pushed the boundaries of what is possible in a live stage performance.

The tie between these two groups in the Best Dance Performance category at the MAMA Awards not only reflects their consistent commitment to excellence but also serves as a nod to the talent present in the K-pop landscape.

SEVENTEEN revived the "Best Dance Performance" award for the song Super from the 10th mini album, FML. As this was their fourth award in this category, in the previous years they were awarded for these songs:

Dont Wanna Cry - 2017

Oh My! - 2018

Hot - 2022

As expected, fans flooded the internet with the multiplicity of their heartwarming and proud comments for their two beloved groups:

Another achievement for the Super singers was they tied for this award not with anyone else but their most celebrated seniors. As both the groups come from the same entertainment company and as BTS is the most popular K-pop group in the world, it was definitely a moment to treasure for the relatively younger group, SEVENTEEN.

As these groups continue to break records and set new standards, fans eagerly anticipate their future contributions to the world of music and dance. In the dynamic world of K-pop, where innovation and creativity are paramount, the 13-boy group and BTS stand out as trailblazers at MAMA Awards and in the broader music industry. This tie in the Best Dance Performance Awards is a shared triumph, showcasing the diversity and depth of talent within the K-pop genre.